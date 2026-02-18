Out on bail in cheque bounce case, Rajpal Yadav bats for prison reforms: ‘Some prisoners deserve lifelines, like on KBC’

“There are prisoners who have already been convicted who don’t need to go to court and have been there for 10 years due to a mistake they made. Their behaviour and conduct have been observed over time,” said the actor, adding, “At least 10% of them, like how we have lifelines on Kaun Banega Crorepati , these prisoners deserve lifelines. If 10% of them are released and rehabilitated, they could be a strength for our country. And if they don’t change, the law spares nobody.”

Rajpal spoke to PTI after being released from jail and said, “I have an appeal. In our country, we don’t know the difference between a prisoner and a respectable person. But I have noticed that jails need to be upgraded for today’s time.”

Actor Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday after being granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in a cheque bounce case on Monday. The actor spoke to the press after walking out of jail, and in one of his interactions, called for prison reform. He mentioned that jails needed to be upgraded and called for prisoner rehabilitation as well.

Thanks the country for standing by him After his release on Tuesday, too, Rajpal spoke to the press and thanked the entire nation and Bollywood for standing by him. He said, “I'm about to complete 30 years in Bollywood. Every person in the entire country stood by me, which is why I was able to make 200-250 films. Everyone in this country is a part of my heart...they were with me and are with me.”

He also told the press that his case dates back to 2012 and that he has been to the High Court whenever he has been issued orders. Rajpal added, “The way the entire country, the world, and Bollywood have loved me, if I face any allegations, I'm available to answer. Thank you, High Court, for giving me the opportunity to be heard.”

The Delhi HC granted him an interim suspension of his sentence till March 18. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, while passing the order, directed Rajpal to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The court also noted that the due ₹1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent's bank account while considering the relief.