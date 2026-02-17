Rajpal Yadav’s brother expresses relief after actor gets interim bail in cheque bounce case: ‘Ache din aane wale hain’

There’s a moment of respite for actor Rajpal Yadav, who has secured interim bail till March 18 in the ₹9 crore cheque bounce case. The relief came from the Delhi High Court on Monday, days after the actor surrendered to the police over the unpaid debt. Following the development, his brother Chandrapal Yadav shared his relief, expressing hope that better days are finally on the horizon for the family. On Monday, Rajpal was granted relief by the Delhi High Court as he was given interim bail in the ₹9 crore cheque bounce case.

Rajpal Yadav’s brother reacts after bail On Monday, the Delhi High Court suspended Rajpal’s sentence in the cheque bounce cases till March 18 and permitted him to be released from jail. Later, several videos of his brother Chandrapal Yadav interaction with the media stationed outside the court surfaced on social media.

In the video, Chandrapal is seen holding his hands to express relief and saying, “Humme kissi se koi shikayat nahi nahi hai.. Jo bhi din the woh humare din the, ab humare ache din aane wale hain. Abhi bas yehi kahenge.”

It translates to, “We have no complaints. Whatever days we had, our good days are yet to come. That is all we will say for now."

When probed further about the case and the actor getting support from Bollywood, Chandrapal said, “Yeh sab bhaisaab hi batenge (My brother will speak about this).”

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that following his release from jail, Rajpal will hold a press conference to address the queries about the case, and other things related to it.

Rajpal Yadav gets bail On Monday, Rajpal was granted relief by the Delhi High Court as he was given interim bail in the ₹9 crore cheque bounce case. The actor was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail for over a week.

The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to the actor till March 18. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted Rajpal interim bail, subject to his depositing ₹1 lakh as bail bond and furnishing one surety. Earlier in the hearing, the court had ordered Rajpal to deposit ₹1.5 crore by 3 PM for interim bail. After the lawyer of the complainant, M/S Murli Project, confirmed that the actor had deposited the amount in the company’s bank accounts against the bounced cheque amount, the bail was granted.

Rajpal will stay out of prison till March 18, the next hearing, by which time he is expected to repay the remainder of the due amount in order to avoid his sentence.

Rajpal was sent to Tihar Jail over a decade-old case of non-payment of around ₹9 crore he had taken for his film. In 2010, the actor had borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for Ata Pata Laapata, his directorial debut. The film, released in 2012, bombed at the box office. After that, Rajpal found himself unable to repay the amount and a court case ensued.

In 2018, a Magisterial Court convicted him and his wife, Radha, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. After seven cheques issued by Rajpal bounced, the actor was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment. The following year, a Sessions Court upheld the conviction, leading to an appeal in the Delhi High Court.

In 2024, the court granted Rajpal relief by suspending his sentence. He was directed to demonstrate “sincere and genuine measures” to clear the outstanding dues. By now, the dues had swelled to ₹9 crore. On February 2, 2026, Delhi HC directed Rajpal to surrender after the actor said he did not have the money to repay the loan. The court observed that the actor repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant.