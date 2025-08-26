Pahlaj Nihalani reveals why Madhuri Dixit refused a film opposite Govinda: ‘I replaced her with Neelam Kothari’

Veteran producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani recently reflected on Madhuri Dixit’s early career and revealed that she once turned down a film opposite Govinda because he was a newcomer. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nihalani claimed the decision was influenced by Madhuri’s then manager, Rikku Rakesh Nath, and recalled how a series of refusals eventually led him to cast Neelam Kothari in multiple projects instead. Madhuri Dixit once refused to star opposite Govinda.

When Madhuri Dixit rejected film opposite Govinda

Pahlaj said that he first met Govinda through Rikku and later even recommended him as Madhuri’s manager. He recalled, “I had signed Govinda opposite Madhuri, and I had appointed Rikku as a secretary. Later, Rikku and 8–10 producers made a group against Govinda. They added pages to the screenplay, but none of those films were made. I replaced Madhuri with Neelam Kothari.”

While Pahlaj didn’t explicitly name the film, he hinted that it was the 1986 release Ilzaam, which went on to mark Govinda’s successful debut in Bollywood. At the time, Madhuri had already appeared in films such as Abodh and Rajesh Khanna’s Awara Baap, and was reportedly advised by her manager not to work with newcomers. While she rejected Ilzaam, the film became a box-office hit and helped launch Govinda’s career.

Pahlaj Nihalani reveals getting angry with Madhuri Dixit

The filmmaker admitted he grew frustrated after Madhuri continued to refuse films he offered her, saying, “Later I offered her another film, Aag Hi Aag, but whatever films Madhuri was doing kept shutting down. Again, I cast Neelam in Aag Hi Aag. Then I offered her Paap Ki Duniya. I got angry that Madhuri was refusing whatever films I brought to her, and with newcomer Rikku kept making excuses. I then court-martialled them in an interview. All of Madhuri’s films kept shutting down or being declared flops, but all three of my films were golden jubilee hits at the same time.”

He further revealed that Rikku once came to him in tears, requesting that even if he didn’t make a film with Madhuri, he should at least hold a mahurat for her. Nihalani recalled that this was during a period when the industry was struggling with video piracy and mahurats were rare. He eventually held three mahurats, one of which featured Madhuri, Anil Kapoor, and Chunky Panday—this turned out to be Tezaab, the film that catapulted Madhuri to stardom.

The filmmaker also revealed that Madhuri never met him personally during that period, as her manager Rikku had the final say in which projects she accepted or declined. Tezaab proved to be the turning point in Madhuri’s career, establishing her as a leading star. Eventually, she and Govinda went on to share screen space in films such as Sahibaan, Paap Ka Ant, and Izzatdaar, among others.