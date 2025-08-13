Twinkle Khanna tries to pull off Madhuri Dixit, ends up like Sanjay Dutt; Akshay Kumar roasts her ‘questionable’ talent

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife, author Twinkle Khanna, are often seen sharing banter on social media. On Wednesday, Twinkle posted a video flaunting her dance moves, and Akshay couldn’t resist teasing her in the comments, a light-hearted exchange that left fans in splits. Twinkle Khanna shares a video trying Tamma Tamma Again song hook step.

Twinkle Khanna flaunts her dance moves

Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a video of herself attempting the hook step of the song Tamma Tamma Again from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. However, she added her own twist at the end. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Thought I was pulling off a Madhuri, but ended up looking like Sanjay Dutt. Side note: fractured my foot during the pandemic attempting this very step. Whose dance style do you think you have and what’s the reality?”

Akshay was quick to comment, “Talent – questionable. Confidence – unshakable. Wife – priceless 😂❤️.” His comment stole the spotlight, leaving fans in stitches. One fan replied, “Your comment wins!” Another joked, “Your attempt to comment: fearless 😂😂.” A third quipped, “Talent questionable… are you not afraid of her?” Tahira Kashyap reacted to the video, writing, “Killing it. Literally.” Another comment read, “When someone says ‘Break a Leg’… delivered attempting a Madhuri step.” Someone else wrote, “You are giving competition to Sunny Deol.”

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s upcoming work

Twinkle will soon be seen hosting a talk show alongside Kajol titled Too Much with Twinkle and Kajol. The show will be available to watch on Prime Video, although the release date is yet to be announced. Akshay will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3, directed by Subhash Kapoor, the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor in key roles. The legal comedy-drama is scheduled to release in cinemas on 19 September. He also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.