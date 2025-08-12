Jolly LLB 3 teaser: In Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's hilarious courtroom comedy, Saurabh Shukla steals the show

Jolly LLB 3 teaser: The teaser of Subhash Kapoor’s Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 was released on Tuesday. The film that is the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series shows the two Jollys from the first two films come together to butt heads in the courtroom, much to Judge Tripathi, reprised by Saurabh Shukla's, chagrin. Jolly LLB 3 teaser: Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as the frustrated Judge Tripathi who has had enough of Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar's Jollys.

Jolly LLB 3 teaser

The 1 minute 30 seconds long teaser of Jolly LLB 3 introduces us to the advocate Jagdish Tyagi, aka Jolly, from Meerut, played by Arshad. It follows that by introducing Jagadishwar Mishra, aka Jolly, from Kanpur, played by Akshay. Jolly from Meerut assures everyone around him that he has changed, only for Jolly from Kanpur to throw the wrench in his plans by opposing him in court.

The judge, played by Saurabh Shukla, steals the show and ends the teaser by proclaiming that the two Jollys exist only to ruin his life. There's even a Kallu Mama joke thrown in, in reference to his iconic character.

Fans were thrilled to see the two Jollys face off each other, with one fan commenting on YouTube, “This one is going to be epic just like Hera Pheri, Khatta meetha, De Dana Da.” Another wrote, “Akshay +Arshad +Saurabh= Full entertainment.” One person joked, “Ye film dekhne ke baad hi mai LLB kar raha hoon (I pursued LLB after watching this film).” Some fans also called it the ‘comedy blockbuster of the year’, just going by the teaser.

Bhumi Pednekar also commented on Instagram, calling it, “Tooooooooooooo good!!!” while Chitrangada Singh left clapping emojis.

About Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 is a follow-up to Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017). Arshad headlined the first part, while Akshay headlined the second film. It is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Dimple Kharbanda, and Naren Kumar. Jolly LLB 3 is slated for release on 19 September. Saurabh plays Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, who was present in both the previous films.