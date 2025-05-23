Is Saurabh Shukla a part of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana's King? Actor teases details as he shares pic of gift hamper

The much anticipated King starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan has been generating a lot of buzz since its announcement. Now, actor Saurabh Shukla has shared an exciting update, receiving a special customised gift hamper, hinting that he will be a part of the film. Saurabh Shukla shared an interesting update regarding being a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana's King.

Saurabh took to his Instagram stories, and shared a picture of hamper which had special goodies and a white mug with KING written on it. The Jolly LLB actor also wrote a note with it which read, "With @iamsrk after years & the little princess for the first time. #Actinglife." Take a look at it.

Screengrab of Saurabh Shukla's Instagram story. (Instagram/saurabhshuklafilms)

Saurabh has collaborated with Shah Rukh in films like Baadshah (1999), Mohabbatein (2000) and Hey Ram (2000). This will be the first time the actor will be working with The Archies star.

About King starcast

Many names have popped up as the star cast of the film. While Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi are reportedly confirmed, there are rumours that Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone will also be part of the film. Several reports have suggested that Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff along with Munjya star Abhay Varma might also be starring in the film. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm about any of these names.

About King

Director Siddharth Anand will helm King. The movie reportedly went on floors in March 2025 and will release globally in the later half of 2026. The film is written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya. Abbas Tyrewala will be writing dialogues for the film. King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix.