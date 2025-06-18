Ayushmann Khurrana didn’t realise Tahira Kashyap used all her savings to buy groceries, she was 'so angry’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, married for 17 years, have weathered many ups and downs. In a recent interview, Tahira revealed that she broke down when her savings disappeared within a year of their marriage. Also read: Tahira Kashyap shares encounter with Ayushmann Khurrana in flight washroom post honeymoon: ‘We took off quite literally’ Ayushmann and Tahira have been together since they were in school.

Tahira reflects

Tahira spoke about the early days of her married life during a conversation with Official People of India.

Tahira shared, “I had spent some money on my wedding, but I had my own savings. But, I didn’t have a job in Mumbai... This boy did not understand how we were getting the food, like how we were buying all of these vegetables, fruits. My bank balance was depleting. I had never asked anyone for money, even my parents. I had always been financially independent, but now everything went for a toss because it had been a year, and my bank balance was zero”.

Tahira shared a story about Ayushmann asking her why she hadn't brought mangoes, a question that pushed her over the edge.

She added, “I was so angry because he didn’t notice that I wasn’t eating mangoes for two days, so he could eat. He asked, ‘What’s the problem?’ And I just started crying. I asked, ‘How do you think we are buying groceries?’ He was like, ‘Oh yeah’. I said, ‘My bank balance is zero. It’s been 7-8 months, and I am trying to figure out jobs, and we are spending only my savings”.

Tahira revealed that it was in that moment that Ayushmann realised and questioned why she hadn't asked for financial help from him. The director shared that by then, Ayushmann “had become a VJ and his journey had started”.

More about the couple

Ayushmann and Tahira have been together since they were in school. After being in a relationship for several years, they got married in 2008 and have two children - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

In April, Tahira shared a personal update with her fans, revealing that her breast cancer had relapsed after seven years. She uses her social media handles to share health updates with her well-wishers.