Ektaa Kapoor ‘destroyed Indian culture’ with her TV shows, says Pahlaj Nihalani: ‘Ek ladki teen jan ke saath shaadi…’

Ektaa Kapoor completes 30 years in the television industry this year. She made iconic shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. However, many of her shows also faced criticism for degrading family values and portraying women with barely any agency. In an interview with Learn From The Legend’s YouTube channel, producer Pahlaj Nihalani has now slammed Ektaa for ruining Indian culture with her television serials. (Also read: Ram Kapoor addresses rumoured fallout with Ekta Kapoor: 'She can say whatever she wants to’) Pahlaj Nihalani said Ektaa Kapoor should be blamed for ruining Indian culture with her TV shows.

What Pahlaj said about Ektaa

During the interaction, Pahlaj was asked about the current shift in Hindi films and how the audience has a different taste now. In response, he said, “Shah Rukh Khan, who was known for romancing in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, even he is holding a gun in his films. So these films are working now. Take RRR, which was based on Ramayana and Mahabharat, and then in Kalki 2898 AD, the end was completely inspired by Mahabharat. Hindustani culture is still so strong in our society."

‘The culture is slowly getting destroyed’

Pahlaj went on to add, “But then, we as an audience are getting fed things like a woman getting married three times… Ektaa Kapoor, the great! Here, men are not allowed to get married twice, and she gets these women married thrice! So the culture is slowly getting destroyed, shifted… Earlier, there were very few erotic movies that were released, and now they are having sex even in the air.”

Over the years, Ektaa has also ventured into Bollywood with her production house, Balaji Telefilms. She has produced films like The Dirty Picture, Raagini MMS, Veere Di Wedding, and Dream Girl. She recently backed the reality show Lock Upp, on ALTBalaji, which featured Kangana Ranaut as the host.