Painter arrested for stealing 1 lakh earrings, 35000 cash from Poonam Dhillon's Mumbai home; threw party for friends

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a diamond earring valued at ₹1 lakh, ₹35,000 in cash, and USD 500 from actor Poonam Dhillon's house in Mumbai. News agency PTI, citing the police, said that the accused, Sameer Ansari, had been hired to paint the actor's flat in the Khar area.

The accused was hired between December 28, 2024, to January 5, 2025, to do the work. He stole the items from an unlocked cupboard, as per a police official. The accused was arrested on Monday.

He spent ₹9,000 to give a party to others who were part of the team that painted the flat. The police managed to recover ₹25,000 in cash, USD 500 and the diamond earring, said the official.

The theft came to light when Poonam's son Anmol returned from Dubai on January 5, following which her manager Sandesh Chaudhary lodged a police complaint.

While the actor mostly lives in her Juhu house, her son sometimes lives in the Khar flat. The accused was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation was underway, the official added.

The actor is best known for her 1979 film Noorie. Some of her well-known films also include Red Rose (1980), Dard (1981), Romance (1983), Sohni Mahiwal (1984), Teri Meherbaniyan (1985), Samundar (1986), Saveraywali Gaadi (1986), Karma (1986), Naam (1986) and Maalamaal (1988). She participated in Bigg Boss in 2009.

She was part of several serials and web series, including Kittie Party (2002–2004), Ekk Nayi Pehchaan (2013–2014), Dil Hi Toh Hai (2018) and Dil Bekaraar (2021). Last year, Poonam became the president of the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA).

