Twitter reacts as Pakistani actor calls Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan 'insecure of talented Pak artistes'

A clip of Pakistani actor and TV presenter Nadia Khan is grabbing attention on X (Formerly Twitter), in which she is claiming that top Bollywood actors, 'including the Khans' are insecure of the talented artistes from Pakistan. She was speaking on an episode of Kya Drama Hai Uncut Version. A clip of her taunting Indian celebs was shared on X with, "I need her delusion." Many are reacting to it. Also read: Mahira Khan calls ban on Pakistani artistes ‘sad’ Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar in March, 2024. (File Photo/PTI)

What Nadia Khan said about Indian actors

She said in Urdu, "After working in their films, Fawad Khan and other Pakistani celebs are so popular in India that some of Bollywood's top actors became insecure about them. They only tried to create a political issue between the two countries and made sure our artistes were banned there (After Uri attack). It was not just the Indian politicians that had an issue with us, the top actors there were scared."

Nadia further said, “It is not just a fear of getting films, but also how much the Indian public was starting to love Pakistani actors. They were so scared of our talent that they got us banned. Recently what our actors Wahaj and Bilal (Seemingly hinting at Wahaj Ali and Bilal Abbas Khan), have done has made the Indian public fall in love with them... these stars in India are viral, you have no idea about their fan following in India. Even the Khans (Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan) are insecure – 'If these boys come in our films, what will we do?'”

How Twitter reacted to her claims

Responding to Nadia's clip, an X user asked, "Is she okay??!!" To which, a person reacted, "Apparently not." A tweet read, "Delulu ki bhi seema hoti hai (There's a limit to delusion)." A person joked, "Khans are shaking." One said, "She is high." Reacting to the host's expression as Nadia spoke, one tweeted, "Anchor's energy (laughing emoji)." Another reacted, "He’s dumbfounded."

Some agreed with Nadia. One wrote, "Dude I am Indian. I love my country, but whatever she is saying is true; the insecurity amongst the top actors is the reason they banned them (Pakistani artists)... Ranbir Kapoor is the best actor Hindi cinema has produced in coming 50 years, but in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Fawad Khan's 10 minute role, just his sheer screen presence, was one of the best. Of course there will be insecurity."

Ban on Pakistani artistes

After the Uri attack in 2016, Pakistani artistes were banned from working in Bollywood. The All Indian Cine Workers Association had announced a total ban on Pakistani artistes after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

“In relation to Pakistani government banning Indian movies in Pakistan AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) urges all the film industries to put a complete stop to any association with Pakistani artists, musicians, and diplomats,” read the statement at the time in response to Pakistan’s own ban on Indian films.

