Pakistani actor claims Shah Rukh Khan copied his role in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: Karan Johar ko credit dena chahiye tha
Veteran Pakistani actor Tauqeer Nasir claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's role in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was copied down to the limp in his leg.
Shah Rukh Khan played Dev Saran in Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which released in the year 2006. Now Pakistani actor Tauqeer Nasir has claimed that there is a direct connection between his character in the Pakistani drama serial Parwaaz and the one played by Shah Rukh in the movie. Speaking on the YouTube channel Zabardast With Wasi Shah, the veteran actor said that no acknowledgment of this was made by Karan Johar. (Also read: Mukesh Chhabra says Shah Rukh Khan works the hardest: ‘Woh ek alag star hai jinko koi touch nahi kar sakta')
Pak actor says Karan Johar should have given credit
During the interview, Tauqeer said, “Ek film Shah Rukh [Khan] ne meri ki hein… woh Parvaaz drama ka sara character usne as it is kiya. Which I appreciate but usko credit bhi dena chahiye tha… Karan Johar ko ko dena chahiye tha basically (There's one film which Shah Rukh did, which was was a direct copy of my character in the drama Parvaaz. They should have given credit, especially Karan Johar).”
He went on to add, "Usme bakayda langda hein aur wohi right leg at the same way… complex thi role. A complex young boy who was having two options. One jo usko pasand hein aur dusra jo isko pasand karta hein. Na usko convey kar saka na isko mana kar saka. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna usko thoda filmy way mein dikhaya… lekin woh saari feel wahi hein. Unka banta hai that they should acknowledge (He also a limp on his feet just like mine. The role was complex where he had to chose between two extremes. One where he likes someone and the other where is liked. KANK glamourised the same concept but the point is the same. They should have acknowledged that)."
More details
Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna created quite a stir during its release where a section of the audience called out the film for endorsing infidelity. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher.
Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.
