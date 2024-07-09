Mukesh Chhabra says Shah Rukh Khan works the hardest: ‘Woh ek alag star hai jinko koi touch nahi kar sakta’

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular stars in the world, and enjoys a huge fanbase. He is also a very hardworking star, perhaps more than any other star in this generation, according to casting director Mukesh Chhabra. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Mukesh talked about Shah Rukh's unmatched dedication and said that even though everyone works hard very few work harder than he does. (Also read: Mukesh Chhabra calls Ranbir Kapoor the ‘number 1’ star: ‘Log usko dekhne ke liye pagal hain’) Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki.

What Mukesh said about Shah Rukh

During the interview, Mukesh said that the prerequisite to stardom is hardwork and love for one's craft, and said Shah Rukh fits that bill. He added, “Jaha tak baat ati he Shah Rukh Khan sir ki, woh ek alag star hain jinko koi touch nahi kar sakta. Unse jyada mehnati bahoot kam log honge. Sabhi bade mehnati hote hai lekin woh jis tarah ki mehnat karte hein iss tarah se, itne saalon tak, itne shiddat ke saath… I think unko mohabbat acting se hein. Aisi bahoot se logon ko mohabbat hein jinki vajah se bahoot se log Mumbai mein aake kaam kar rahe hein. I think sab ka ek common inspiration he, and woh Shah Rukh sir hi he (He is on another level and no one can touch him. Everyone works hard, but very few work harder than he does. He has been doing it for so many years. He loves acting. Many people come to Bombay to work, inspired by him. He is a common influence for many).”

More details

A few days ago, the official website of Locarno Film Festival announced that Shah Rukh would be awarded with the career achievement award, which is the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera. "This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself while remaining true to what his fans all over the world eagerly expect from his films. A true ‘people’s hero’, sophisticated and down to earth, Shah Rukh Khan is a legend of our times,” read the statement.

Shah Rukh had a packed 2023, with three releases back to back in a year after a four years-long gap. He started the year with YRF's Pathaan and later teamed up with Atlee for Jawan. Both films set records at the box office. Shah Rukh's last and third release of 2023 was Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.