Pakistani singer Ali Zafar schmoozes with Bollywood celebrities Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari at Dubai award event

Celebrities from India and Pakistan recently attended the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards held in Dubai. At the event, Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar was honoured with the Pakistani Singer of the Year award. At the event, he was accompanied by his wife Ayesha Fazli. (Also Read | Ali Zafar praises Dilip Kumar's perfect singing in old video) Aditi Rao Hydari, Ayesha Fazli, Ali Zafar and Nargis Fakhri at Dubai event.

Ali Zafar talks about Gaza

In his acceptance speech, Ali Zafar said, "I'm particularly moved by the gesture that this ceremony brings to light the plights of a very important cause which is what is happening in Gaza, what has been happening in Palestine for decades. I think we as artists, yes we are entertainers, we are actors, we are singers but first and foremost we are human beings. I believe when God gives you voice and a place and space where you..." He also sang in front of the audience.

Ali poses with Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari

Several pictures of Ali with Bollywood actors also emerged online. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nargis Fakhri also posted a series of pictures. In a photo, she posed with Aditi Rao Hydari and Turkish actor Burak Deniz.

For the event, Nargis wore a green off-shoulder dress while Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a black and white outfit. Burak was seen in a white shirt, cream blazer and pants. Nargis wrote "lovely evening" and tagged them. Nargis, Burak and Aditi posed with their respective trophies.

In another picture, Aditi clicked a selfie, which also featured Nargis, Ali and Ayesha. All of them smiled looking at the camera. Nargis wrote, "reunion (smiley emoji)" and tagged Ali and Aditi. Ali and Aditi reunited over a decade after featuring in the 2012 film London, Paris, New York.

In another photo, Ali and Jacqueline Fernandez stood in front of each other as they shared a laugh. For the event, Jacqueline wore an off-shoulder white dress.

Nargis shared pictures on Instagram.

About Nargis, Aditi and Jacqueline's projects

Nargis is all set to mark her OTT debut with the web series Tatlubaaz, in which she will be seen alongside actor Dheeraj Dhoopar. Aditi will be seen in Lioness alongside Paige Sandhu. The film narrates the story of two women who lived a century apart. The film is written and directed by Kajri Babbar. Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi in the pipeline.

Jacqueline will be seen with Sonu Sood in the action thriller Fateh, based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the Covid-19 pandemic. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, the film also stars Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. The official release date of Fateh is still awaited.

