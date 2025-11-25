Palak Muchhal visits brother Palash in hospital amid wedding postponement buzz

The postponement of music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding has set the rumour mill buzzing, especially after Smriti quietly removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram. Amid the growing speculation, Palash’s sister and singer Palak Muchhal was seen visiting her brother at a hospital in Mumbai. Indian music composer Palash Muchhal was supposed to get married to Smriti Mandhana on November 23.

Palak Muchhal checks in on Palash at hospital

Palash and Smriti were set to tie the knot on November 23, but the celebrations were abruptly put on hold after a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father. Just a day later, concern grew further when Palash was also admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, leaving social media users worried.

On Tuesday morning, Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, was spotted arriving at the hospital in Mumbai to visit her brother. She was dressed in a long blue shirt, paired with black leggings and white wedges. Palak kept her visit lowkey as she made her way inside quickly, and didn’t engage with the paparazzi gathered outside.

Her public outing to visit her brother comes a day after she addressed the buzz around the wedding through a note on Instagram, requesting privacy for both families. “Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time,” she wrote.

About Smriti and Palash’s wedding

On the wedding day, cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after he suffered heart attack-like symptoms.

A day later, Palash was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli. Palash’s mother told Hindustan Times that Palash is very close to Smriti’s father and when he fell ill, Palash decided they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better.

Amita shared, “Since haldi was done, we didn’t let him go outside. Rote rote ek dum tabiyat karab ho gai. 4 ghante hospital mein rakhna padha. IV drip chadi, ECG hua aur dosre tests hoye. Sab normal aaye but stress bahut hai (He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress).”

Meanwhile, Smriti has deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram, raising eye-brows. Smriti and Palash started dating in 2019. They kept things quiet for a long time and only went public in July 2024, when they posted an anniversary picture marking five years together.