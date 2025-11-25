Palak Muchhal requests privacy for families after brother Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding ‘put on hold’

Indian music composer Palash Muchhal was supposed to get married to Smriti Mandhana on November 23. However, Palash’s sister Palak Muchhal has now confirmed that their marriage has been postponed and requested privacy for the family. Palak Muchhal shared a sweet picture with Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana from their mehendi ceremony.

Palak Muchhal on Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding being put on hold

On Monday, Palak took to Instagram Stories and shared a message, which read, “Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We would request you all to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time.”

Palak Muchhal on delay in Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding.

On the wedding day, cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after he suffered heart attack-like symptoms.

A day later, music composer Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli. Palash’s mother told Hindustan Times that Palash is very close to Smriti’s father and when he fell ill, Palash decided they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better.

She added, “He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress.” She revealed that Palash has returned to Mumbai from Sangli and is now recovering at home. She also added that the couple is under a lot of stress.

Meanwhile, Smriti has deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram, shifting public attention from celebration to concern.

About Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s relationship

Smriti and Palash started dating in 2019. They kept things quiet for a long time and only went public in July 2024, when they posted an anniversary picture marking five years together. Palash also shared a sweet clip of him proposing to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. He captioned the video, “She said yes.”