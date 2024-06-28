Palak Tiwari's rumoured boyfriend Ibrahim Ali Khan drops mushy comment on her monsoon post, sparks dating rumours again

Palak Tiwari's monsoon pictures are have got fans and gossip mills curious about her relationship status. Ibrahim Ali Khan's viral comment on her post has created a buzz over the rumoured couple finally being expressive with their online PDA. A recent Reddit post shared the picture and Ibrahim's comment which left users divided over the fact if they are actually dating. (Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan hides face as he gets clicked with Palak after New Year party) Ibrahim Ali Khan's comment on Palak Tiwari's monsoon photo took the internet by storm.

Palak Tiwari's monsoon photo leaves internet surprised

Palak shared a series of photos on Instagram where she can be seen wearing a dark-green full sleeves t-shirt and white pants. She captioned her post as, “My Uspa Monsoon.” Ibrahim posted a gif in the comments section, which read, “Looking good,” with fire emoji. While a section of user were happy for the couple, others wondered if it's a PR gimmick. A user on Reddit commented, “Read it as 'cooking good'. Spent a good one two minutes figuring out what this new Gen Z lingo could possibly mean. SMH (smiling emoji).” Another person opined, “Doubt they are dating, it's all for PR now that his film might be releasing. The only way you can catch people's attention on social media these days in BW is by such posts and PDA.” A fan also commented, “I wish this relationship last long. They both are unconventional couple according to Bollywood and fresh to eyes.” Another user pointed out, “Picture looks from pataudi palace.” A fan also complemented the duo and wrote, “Palak I’m so jealous of u.”

Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan's relationship

Palak was spotted with Ibrahim and his friends for the first time after a movie premiere in 2022. As Palak hid her face while sitting in Ibrahim's car, there dating rumours became a hot topic. However, despite denying and being private about their relationship status, the duo has often been spotted together. A source sloe to the couple told Hindustan Times that, “They are starting their careers at the moment. While Palak has already made her debut, Ibrahim is working on his debut project at the moment. People have a lot of expectations from them. And that is the reason they don’t want to divert the attention from their professional work to their personal space, and they are working really hard to keep their affair a secret. Their families know about their relationship and are happy for them. But they also understand why they want to keep the relationship out of the public eye, and are supporting them for that.”

Palak Tiwari's acting debut

Palak made her acting debut with Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will be next seen in the horror-drama Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Ibrahim is set to make his debut in 2024. He assisted Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut

Ibrahim will make his acting debut with Karan Johar's Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani. He is also a part of Maddock Films and Dharma Productions' co-production, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Mahima Makwana directed by Shashank Khaitan.