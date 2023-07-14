Pankaj Tripathi: Lucknow to ghar jaisa hi ho gaya hai!

After shooting multiple projects in Lucknow, actor Pankaj Tripathi says Lucknow is like second home to him. The actor who will be next seen in OMG-2 with Akshay Kumar, recently wrapped the shoot of Main Atal Hoon in the state capital. Pankaj Tripathi during shoot of Main Atal Hoon in Lucknow recently. (Deep Saxena/HT)

“Ab to yahan bada homely sa ho gya hai. Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kaagaz, Gujan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, three parts of Mirzapur series and now this film. Ab toh ghar hi sa hai. Muskuraiye ki aap Lucknow main hai...when we came to know that we have to shoot here toh chehre pe muskurahat aa jati hai ki accha khaane-peene aur ghomne-dekhne ko milega! There is also a special connect with the language...sab log apne hi lagte hai!”

In his film city plays an important role. “Atalji ki karmbhoomi rahi hai yeh and unka ek alag lagaav tha is jagah se aur yahan ke logon se.”

‘First meeting with a CM’

During his visit he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “I met the chief minister for the first time in my life. Itne bade neta se kabhi nahi mila hoon! I tried my best to observe the system followed as it was my very first experience. Mukhya mantri ji informed me about the memories of Atalji. We had a good chat over Gorakhpur as I have lot of relatives there and I come from Gopalganj. Now I’ll be flying to Gorakhpur and travel to my village which is over two hours drive from the city.”

‘Concern for environment

Working in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga (2022) made him more concerned about the environment. “For the upcoming generation we need to focus on our eco-system. Personally, I have reduced 99% usage of plastic. I carry four glass bottles to my shooting location and have of late bought a matka (earthen pot) from a local market. I use a steel tiffin box to carry my food. We all can do our best and continue do so for a better future.

‘Only story matters’

The actor says, “No formula in my life has worked! Not even in my dreams had I thought that I will play lead in a film but it happened. For me, playing a lead or working in a multi-starrer film does not makes a difference. Just that story should be good. Main bas acchi kahani ka hissa ban jaata ho...there is no other criteria at all!”

