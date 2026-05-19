‘I think my bank account feels I am a star’: Pankaj Tripathi talks about being successful in Bollywood

From playing minor roles in films and television shows to becoming one of the most respected actors in the industry, Pankaj Tripathi has carved a unique place for himself with performances in projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, Stree and Bareilly Ki Barfi. However, in a recent conversation with Times of India, the actor revealed that he still doesn't consider himself a star, but his bank balance feels otherwise. Pankaj Tripathi says brands approach only stars and not good actors. (Photo: HT)

Pankaj Tripathi talks about his definition of a star Talking aout his definition of a star, Pankaj says, "For me, it is basically people's love, affection and brand endorsements. Because brands don't approach you unless you are a star. They don't approach just good actors; brands approach stars. So that is one definition as per the market, but for me, stardom means connection, trust and love from the audience."

When asked if he considers himself a star, Pankaj said, "I think my bank account feels that way, but I don't. For stardom, popularity is important. But along with popularity, one should also be memorable. People should remember your work. One shouldn't just be popular; even infamy brings popularity. Naam ho, but naam memorable ho. I never tried to be popular, but I have definitely tried to be memorable."

About Pankaj Tripathi He made his debut with an uncredited role in the romantic action film Run in 2004. For years, Pankaj struggled and appeared in minor roles in films like Run and Omkara, often going unnoticed. His breakthrough came with Gangs of Wasseypur, where his performance earned widespread attention. Over the years, he built a reputation for bringing realism to every character, whether in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree and Mimi, or while leading web series such as Mirzapur and Criminal Justice.

The actor won a National Film Award, Special Mention for his performance in Newton. His performance in Mimi won him the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. He revealed that his late success has helped him keep himself grounded.