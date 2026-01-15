‘Papa bade karze mein hain’: Fan touches Akshay Kumar's feet, pleads with him for help at polling booth
Akshay Kumar was one of the first few celebrities to cast his vote in the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Thursday.
Actor Akshay Kumar stepped out on Thursday to cast his vote in Mumbai as polling got underway across 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra, including the BMC elections. While at the polling station, Akshay was approached by a fan seeking financial help, revealing that her father was struggling with heavy debt. And the actor didn’t dismiss her plea, instead, he asked her to share her phone number with his team.
Akshay approached by fan for financial help
Akshay was one of the first few celebrities to cast his vote in the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. He spoke to the photographers present at the polling station while leaving the venue.
“This is the day that the remote control lands in our hands. I appeal to all Mumbaikars to vote,” Akshay said.
As he made his way to his car, a female fan trailed behind him and approached him, seeking financial assistance. “Papa bahut bade karze mein hai, unko please bahar nikalo (My father is in a huge debt, please help him get out of it),” the female fan is seen saying to Akshay with a white paper in her hand.
Akshay didn’t dismiss the fan’s heartfelt plea. He asked her to share her phone number with one of his team members, showing his willingness to help. In a touching gesture of gratitude, the fan was later seen bending down to touch the actor’s feet. The actor stopped her from doing so by saying, “beta aisa mat kar (don't do that, child)."
Several videos of the moment have surfaced on social media, and the moment is winning hearts.
“Salman Khan& akshay kumar bhot bde dil ke h (Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are big hearted)” one wrote, with another sharing, “Nice.. Akshay Kumar Sir great button.”
“Bade Dil wala,” one mentioned, with another posting, “If you are helping someone this is called Herogiri.” “Akki heart is so pure @akshaykumar,” one wrote. One commented, “Really great of Akshay sir”, with one saying, “Legend for a reason”.
“This helping nature should always be first !!! Hopefully she gets the help,” one shared.
What’s next for Akshay
Akshay will be next seen in Priyadarsha's Haiwaan, also starring Saif Ali Khan. It is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Sayami Kher will also be playing the key role in the film. The makers have been eyeing the theatrical release in 2026.
Akshay is working on two more movies with Priyadarshan — horror comedy Bhoot Bangla and the much-awaited third part of the Hera Pheri franchise. He will also be featured in Welcome to the Jungle, which will be released in theatres in 2026.
The actor will also be seen hosting the reality show Wheel Of Fortune on the small screen.
