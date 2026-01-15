‘Papa bade karze mein hain’: Fan touches Akshay Kumar's feet, pleads with him for help at polling booth

Actor Akshay Kumar stepped out on Thursday to cast his vote in Mumbai as polling got underway across 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra, including the BMC elections. While at the polling station, Akshay was approached by a fan seeking financial help, revealing that her father was struggling with heavy debt. And the actor didn’t dismiss her plea, instead, he asked her to share her phone number with his team. Several videos of Akshay Kumar's interaction with the fan have surfaced on social media.

Akshay approached by fan for financial help Akshay was one of the first few celebrities to cast his vote in the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. He spoke to the photographers present at the polling station while leaving the venue.

“This is the day that the remote control lands in our hands. I appeal to all Mumbaikars to vote,” Akshay said.

As he made his way to his car, a female fan trailed behind him and approached him, seeking financial assistance. “Papa bahut bade karze mein hai, unko please bahar nikalo (My father is in a huge debt, please help him get out of it),” the female fan is seen saying to Akshay with a white paper in her hand.

Akshay didn’t dismiss the fan’s heartfelt plea. He asked her to share her phone number with one of his team members, showing his willingness to help. In a touching gesture of gratitude, the fan was later seen bending down to touch the actor’s feet. The actor stopped her from doing so by saying, “beta aisa mat kar (don't do that, child)."