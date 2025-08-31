Param Sundari box office collection day 3: Sidharth, Janhvi film beats lifetime haul of Emergency, earns over 25 crore

Param Sundari box office collection Day 3: The romantic comedy-drama, backed by Maddock Films, hit theatres on August 29. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics but managed a decent start at the box office. Over the following days, it showed steady growth and, as per Sacnilk, wrapped up its first weekend with a collection of ₹26.19 crore. Param Sundari box office collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's film earned mixed reviews.

Param Sundari's first weekend collection

According to the trade tracking site, Param Sundari registered the fifth-highest opening for Sidharth Malhotra, earning ₹7.25 crore on day one at the domestic box office. On day two, the film witnessed a 27.59% jump, collecting ₹9.25 crore. On day three, it added another ₹9.69 crore, taking its first weekend total to ₹26.19 crore.

While the film is lagging behind Saiyaara, which collected ₹83.25 crore, it has already surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency ( ₹23.75 crore) and is now eyeing the domestic numbers of Shahid Kapoor's Deva ( ₹33 crore).

About Param Sundari

Helmed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Innayat Verma and Tanvi Ram in key roles. The story follows Param, a North Indian boy from Delhi, who searches for his soulmate through an AI app, which leads him to Sundari, a South Indian girl from Kerala. The film received mixed reviews, with many praising its soundtrack and cinematography but criticising the story and the ‘stereotypical’ portrayal of South Indian girls. Sidharth and Janhvi’s on-screen chemistry also drew a mixed response.

Sidharth’s wife and actor Kiara Advani took to Instagram to give a positive review the film. She especially praised Sidharth's performance and wrote, “A feel-good romcom that leaves you with the biggest smile! @sidmalhotra Param was pure magic on screen – you owned every beat, every frame, effortless, charming and pitch-perfect. Your comic timing made it even more memorable.”