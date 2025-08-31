Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Param Sundari box office collection day 3: Sidharth, Janhvi film beats lifetime haul of Emergency, earns over 25 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Riya Sharma
Updated on: Aug 31, 2025 10:14 pm IST

Param Sundari box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's film shows improvement, ends first weekend with ₹25 crore.

Param Sundari box office collection Day 3: The romantic comedy-drama, backed by Maddock Films, hit theatres on August 29. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics but managed a decent start at the box office. Over the following days, it showed steady growth and, as per Sacnilk, wrapped up its first weekend with a collection of 26.19 crore.

Param Sundari box office collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's film earned mixed reviews.
Param Sundari box office collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's film earned mixed reviews.

Param Sundari's first weekend collection

According to the trade tracking site, Param Sundari registered the fifth-highest opening for Sidharth Malhotra, earning 7.25 crore on day one at the domestic box office. On day two, the film witnessed a 27.59% jump, collecting 9.25 crore. On day three, it added another 9.69 crore, taking its first weekend total to 26.19 crore.

While the film is lagging behind Saiyaara, which collected 83.25 crore, it has already surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency ( 23.75 crore) and is now eyeing the domestic numbers of Shahid Kapoor's Deva ( 33 crore).

About Param Sundari

Helmed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Innayat Verma and Tanvi Ram in key roles. The story follows Param, a North Indian boy from Delhi, who searches for his soulmate through an AI app, which leads him to Sundari, a South Indian girl from Kerala. The film received mixed reviews, with many praising its soundtrack and cinematography but criticising the story and the ‘stereotypical’ portrayal of South Indian girls. Sidharth and Janhvi’s on-screen chemistry also drew a mixed response.

Sidharth’s wife and actor Kiara Advani took to Instagram to give a positive review the film. She especially praised Sidharth's performance and wrote, “A feel-good romcom that leaves you with the biggest smile! @sidmalhotra Param was pure magic on screen – you owned every beat, every frame, effortless, charming and pitch-perfect. Your comic timing made it even more memorable.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Param Sundari box office collection day 3: Sidharth, Janhvi film beats lifetime haul of Emergency, earns over 25 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On