Param Sundari box office prediction: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film may open at 9 cr, less than half of Saiyaara

Param Sundari box office prediction: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's romantic comedy, Param Sundari, is set to hit the screens this Friday (August 29). The film comes at a time when romance is making a comeback at the big screen in Hindi cinema, and much has been expected of this Tushar Jalota film. Param Sundari box office prediction: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor headline this romantic comedy.

Param Sundari advance booking collections

The advance bookings for Param Sundari opened on August 26, three days before the release. While they started out on a promising note, sales fizzled out soon. The film sold over 10,000 tickets on BookMyShow and District online booking apps in the first 24 hours of advance bookings, but the momentum did not pick up on the final day. But given that romantic comedies are not that dependent on big openings for a successful run, the trade is still hopeful about Param Sundari.

Param Sundari box office day 1

According to trade estimates, Param Sundari can take an opening of ₹7-9 crore in India on Friday. While this would be a decent number for the genre, it is certainly less than what Maddock Films - the company bankrolling the film - would be hoping. To set it in context, Dhadak 2 earned ₹3.35 crore on day 1, while Bhool Chuk Maaf managed ₹7.20 crore. However, when it comes to romances, Saiyaara has set the bar this year. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer opened at a staggering ₹21 crore last month. Param Sundari may not even reach half that figure. After that, it all depends on word of mouth.

All about Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a cross-cultural romance between a Punjabi boy and a Malayali girl, played by Sidharth and Janhvi, respectively. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the rom-com also stars Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor.