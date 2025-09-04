Param Sundari worldwide box office collection day 6: Sidharth, Janhvi film sees 40% drop; lags behind Metro In Dino

Param Sundari worldwide box office collection: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's newest romcom, Param Sundari, seems to be losing all momentum at the box office. The film registered a midweek drop of almost 40% in its collections on Wednesday, meaning its pace has now slowed down to a crawl. Param Sundari worldwide box office collection day 6: The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Param Sundari worldwide box office update

On Wednesday, Param Sundari earned ₹2.85 crore net in India, and an estimated ₹4.50 crore gross worldwide. This is a near 40% reduction from the ₹7+ crore it earned the previous day. The film has now earned ₹37.10 crore net ( ₹44.50 crore gross) in India. Its overseas earnings have been slow and have only just crossed $1.5 million (just under ₹15 crore). After six days in the theatre, Param Sundari's worldwide haul stands at just ₹59.50 crore.

When it comes to romantic films released in 2025, Param Sundari is no match for Saiyaara, the YRF drama that earned over ₹550 crore worldwide. But it is lagging behind other, less-celebrated films as well. The Janhvi and Sidharth-starrer is not close to Maddock Films' previous romcom, Bhool Chuk Maaf. The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi film earned ₹89 crore worldwide earlier this year. Param Sundari is also yet to catch up to Anurag Basu's multi-starrer romantic drama Metro In Dino, which earned ₹62.25 crore despite underperforming at the box office.

All about Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Param Sundari is a cross-cultural romance. The film has been criticised for its stereotypical depiction of Kerala and the Malayali people, with a lot of backlash on social media. The reviews of the film have been mixed as well. Apart from Janhvi and Sidharth, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee.