Paresh Rawal calls excessive sex, abusive language in web series ‘cheap tactics to grab eyeballs’: Audience got tired

Many filmmakers have voiced their concerns about censorship or content regulation by political parties. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Paresh Rawal opened up about his thoughts on the matter and criticised the excessive use of abusive language and intimate scenes in films and shows merely to grab eyeballs. Paresh Rawal talks about political censorship over content.

Paresh Rawal on censorship

When asked about his views on political parties wanting to make content ‘sanskari’, Paresh said, "Let me tell you a joke, 'A woman filed a complaint saying that a man was roaming around naked. The police came but didn’t see anything. So the woman said, ‘Climb up on a stool and look.’ The point is – if you’re determined to find filth, you’ll find it. Content is a mirror of society; we show what exists. But we must use our judgment wisely and judicially. Not everything in society needs to be shown as it is; some things can be portrayed suggestively or subtly."

He spoke of how audiences grew tired of watching abusive language and sex in every series after a certain point and added, “Baad mein log isliye uub gaye the, kyunki har doosri teesri series mein gaaliyan aati thi, sex scenes hote the — woh bhi bina kisi matlab ke (Later, people got fed up because every second or third series had abuses and sex scenes — and that too, without any real purpose). It began to feel like these were just cheap tactics to attract eyeballs. But the audience got tired. And when the makers didn’t stop, the government had to step in. It is the government's job to maintain public opinion and taste."

He further explained how, during the lockdown, it became difficult for families to sit together and watch content, as uncomfortable scenes would cause people to awkwardly leave the room.

Paresh Rawal's upcoming film

Paresh will next be seen in a grey-shaded character in the film Nikita Roy. The supernatural thriller marks the directorial debut of Kussh S Sinha, son of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar in key roles. Initially slated for release on 27 June, the film will now hit cinemas on 18 July.