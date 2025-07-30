Parineeta to re-release in theatres on its 20th anniversary, Vidya Balan calls it an ‘emotional moment’

Parineeta is coming back to the big screen! On Wednesday, PVR INOX announced the 20th anniversary re-release of Parineeta. The romantic drama will be re-released all over India in select theatres on August 29, exclusively for a week. Vidya Balan started her career with Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta.

About the re-release

This special re-release not only celebrates two decades of Parineeta’s release but also commemorates 20 years of Vidya Balan’s journey in Indian cinema and 50 years of Vinod Chopra Films. Vinod Chopra Films is the first production house in India to restore its entire film library in 8K resolution, with soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound—a meticulous process that took over four years to complete. Part of this restoration work was carried out at L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy.

Check out more details about the re-release of Parineeta.

Parineeta achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success upon its original release in 2005. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, the film is remembered for its music by Shantanu Moitra and the performances from Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, and Sanjay Dutt.

Speaking about the restored and remastered release, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared, “Parineeta has always held a special place in my heart. It’s more than just a film—it’s a journey of love, elegance, and soulful music. Every frame carries its own emotion, evolving with the story in a way that touches something deep within. And now, in the restored and remastered 8k version, the visuals are even richer and the beautiful locations even more beautiful. I am so proud of Pradeep Sarkar for the way he made this film, the way he captured the grandeur of old Kolkata and infused it with timeless beauty that still lingers.”

Adding to this, Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX, said, “We’re delighted to bring Parineeta back to the cinemas. Today’s audiences are seeking a chance to re-experience classics on the big screen. Parineeta is a timeless film—an elegant exploration of love, class, and the evolving role of women in early 20th-century India. It is a jewel in Vidhu Vinodh Chopra’s rich cinematic legacy. We are excited to bring the film back to the big screen in a stunning restored print, inviting both new audiences and nostalgic fans to experience its cinematic splendour once again."

What Vidya Balan said

Vidya Balan, who made her debut with Parineeta, said, “This is a very emotional moment for me. Parineeta is where it all began… Every frame of the film carries a piece of my heart, and I’ll forever be grateful to Pradeep da (my Dada) and Mr. Vinod Chopra for believing in me. I owe so much of who I am as an actor to this film. Even after all these years, people remember the film, the songs, and how it made them feel. People say every frame in the film is like a painting…and that is Pradeep Sarkar’s magic… So I do hope people and the new generation discover old-world love through Parineeta."

Saif Ali Khan said, “Parineeta was a turning point for me—a film that allowed me to explore a quieter, more restrained side of my personality. It had elegance, depth, and a certain old-world charm that’s rare to come by. Working with Vidya, Pradeep da, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju, and the entire team was truly special. I have very warm memories of the film, and it will always hold a meaningful place in my journey.”

Sanjay Dutt shared, “Parineeta will always hold a special place in my heart. It was a beautiful film, crafted with immense love and honesty. This was my second project with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, right after Munnabhai MBBS, which was also produced by him. Pradeep Sarkar had a distinct and sensitive vision, and I enjoyed portraying a character that was so understated and real. I have wonderful memories from the shoot, and I’m very happy that a new generation will now have the chance to experience it on the big screen.”