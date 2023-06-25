Parineeti Chopra reacts as paparazzi tells her ‘shaadi mein bulana’, responds to question 'how's married life?'

Actor Parineeti Chopra recently attended an event in Mumbai and had a brief interaction with the paparazzi. The actor reacted when the paparazzi asked her to invite them to her wedding. She also responded when a person asked about her 'married life'. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted IND Vs AUS WTC final, pose with fan in London) Parineeti Chopra spoke with the paparazzi at an event.

Parineeti at event

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Parineeti is seen inside a lift as the paparazzi spoke to her. A person congratulated her and she thanked him. Another paparazzo said, "Shaadi mein bulana (Do invite us to the wedding)." She made a hand gesture, smiled and nodded her head. When a person asked, "How's married life?" she replied, "I'm not married yet."

For the event, Parineeti wore a full-sleeved black outfit and traditional earrings. She posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. A video was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. Reacting to it, a fan said, "Beyond beautiful." Another person said, "You look so gorgeous."

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded ceremony was attended by Parineeti's cousin-actor Priyanka Chopra. Several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray also attended the event.

Earlier this month, Parineeti and Raghav attended the Day-3 of the India Vs Australia World Test Championship (WTC) final match at The Oval in London. Their pictures emerged on social media platforms in which they could be seen sitting in the stands.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Parineeti's next film

Parineeti will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will stream on Netflix.

