Parineeti Chopra reacts as paparazzi ask about her and Raghav Chadha's wedding date. Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13. The ceremony took place in the presence of their families and close friends at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. On Tuesday, the actor was spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi. As Parineeti left a building, the photographers asked her about her and Raghav's wedding date. The actor blushed and got into her car. Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha looking at winter wedding in Rajasthan Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly marry at the end of this year.

After being quizzed by paparazzi about her upcoming wedding, Parineeti refused to give an answer. She pointed towards someone from her team, and said in Hindi, "She knows." Before leaving in her car, the actor smiled and said 'bye' as the paparazzi continued asking her about the wedding.

Parineeti blushes as paparazzi tease her

In the video shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram, Parineeti was seen in a white kurta and matching palazzo. She had her hair tied in a ponytail and also sported dark sunglasses.

The photographers asked her, "Shaadi ki tareek kya hai? Kuch toh batao, chupao mat (When is your wedding date? Please share something, don't hide)." At the end of the clip, the photographers requested the actor to invite them to the wedding. Parineeti was seen blushing.

Raghav and Parineeti check out wedding locations

It seems like Parineeti and Raghav will follow her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan. Raghav and Parineeti have been scouting for locations for their wedding in Rajasthan. The couple is rumoured to have chosen a date between September and November this year.

Recently, the actor was in Udaipur, where she met the deputy director of the state's tourism department, and enquired about tourist spots, weather in Udaipur, among other things.

How Parineeti and Raghav fell in love

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

The two studied in London and have common friends. Parineeti reportedly has a triple Honours degree in business, finance and economics from the Manchester Business School. As per a recent India Today report, Raghav studied at the London School of Economics (LSE), after which he set up a boutique wealth management firm in London before returning to India.

As per a Woman's Era report earlier this month, Parineeti was shooting in Punjab last year for Chamkila, when Raghav visited her as a friend. As per the report, they later began dating.

