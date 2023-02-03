Pathaan box office day 9 collection: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses worldwide collection of 700cr, set to beat Dangal

Pathaan has crossed the ₹700 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. It released ahead of Republic Day on January 25. Also read: Siddharth Anand reacts to Pathaan being called 'pale imitation of Hollywood': 'That’s inevitable'

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter on Friday to share the worldwide collection of Pathaan. He tweeted, “#Pathaan crosses ₹ 700 Crs at the WW Box office in 9 days.” Pathaan has already beaten the others films including Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Ekta Tha Tiger in the YRF Spy universe in the worldwide collections.

Ramesh Bala shared the worldwide figures of Pathaan.

According to Boxofficeindia.com, Pathaan is expected to surpass the worldwide gross collection of Dangal (Hindi) on Saturday which stands at ₹702 crore and then chase Bahubali - The Conclusion (Hindi) which stands at ₹801 crore. The report claims the film is on the way to becoming the highest grossing Hindi film of all time by the end of its second week.

Ramesh Bala also shared that Pathaan is top performing film at Novo Cinemas in UAE, while Avatar The Way of Water is on number 4.

In India, Pathaan (Hindi) collected ₹336 crore in eight days of its release. It will cross Dangal (Hindi) this weekend. It has collected ₹12.50 crore in Tamil and Telugu, which takes its 8-day India total to ₹348.50 crore.

The film follows Shah Rukh's titular character Pathaan, an Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham) on Delhi. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also have pivotal roles in the film.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh's first big screen release in over four years after 2018 film Zero (2018). Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has hinted at the film's sequel. The film's characters could have a crossover with that of Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai or Hrithik Roshan in War.

Such is the impact of the film's unstoppable journey at the box office, that Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Shehzada has been pushed back by a week. The producers said the film was being postponed from February 10 to February 17 “out of respect for Pathaan”.

