'People should wash me up in Brahmaputra': When Zubeen Garg spoke about where he wanted to spend his final years

The sudden and tragic death of Zubeen Garg has plunged India, especially his home state, Assam, into a wave of collective mourning. The 52-year-old singer, actor, and philanthropist passed away on Friday in Singapore, where he was serving as the Cultural Brand Ambassador for the North East India Festival, scheduled to be held on September 20 and 21. The tragic passing of Zubeen Garg, a renowned singer and philanthropist, has caused widespread grief in Assam and beyond. He died in Singapore following a scuba diving mishap.

Zubeen was expected to perform a selection of his most loved Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi songs during the festival's opening ceremony. However, a recreational scuba diving session turned fatal when he experienced severe breathing complications in the water. Despite being rushed to Singapore General Hospital, doctors could not revive him. He was declared dead at 2:30 PM.

Zubeen talks about his love for his homeland

As fans and admirers flood social media with tributes, many are revisiting Zubeen’s final interview, recorded earlier this year in January with POP Pavelopedia. In the emotional conversation, Zubeen spoke candidly about his life, legacy, and how he wanted to be remembered.

“I am mad, I want to give everything of mine to people. Not for me. I am happy here. I have my studio; this is my home,” he said.

He also expressed a heartfelt desire to spend his final years at Tilla, believed to be the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre, also known as Borphukonar Tilla or Itakhuli Tilla in Guwahati.

“It’s a good place. One of the best. I’ll stay there and die there. People should burn me there. Or wash me up in the Brahmaputra. I’m a soldier. I’m like Rambo,” he said.

On Saturday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that Zubeen’s post-mortem had been completed in Singapore and his mortal remains were being handed over to his team. The CM also announced that he would personally travel to Delhi to receive Zubeen’s body and accompany it back to Guwahati.

About Zubeen's career

While Zubeen’s career catapulted him to national fame with songs like Ya Ali (Gangster) and Dil Tu Hi Bata (Krrish 3), his heart always remained rooted in Assam. He was more than an artist. He was a humanitarian, known for his tireless efforts to uplift communities in need.

Through his Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, Zubeen provided flood relief, medical supplies, clothing, and even participated in charity football matches to raise funds. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he turned his Guwahati home into a COVID care centre, opening his doors to those who had nowhere else to go.

The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday, and massive crowds are anticipated to gather to bid farewell to a man who was not just a superstar but the voice, soul, and conscience of Assam.