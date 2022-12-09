Pia Bajpiee on Myositis scare: I know what Samantha is going through

There was a time when actor Pia Bajpiee was diagnosed with Myositis, and just thinking about those emotionally draining days makes her shiver. In fact, she confesses that she is able to relate to actor Samantha on the same, who had revealed a while ago that she has been diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition, and is taking a break to recover from it.

Now, Bajpiee reveals she underwent Myositis scare herself back in 2016, just before her debut film, Laal Rang. “Even the thought of it is scary because there is no cure, just medicines to keep it in check. I don’t know Samantha’s case, but all my prayers are with her, because I know what she must be going through,” the actor tells us.

Looking back at her own health scare, she recalls, “Back in 2016, I was sitting idle when I noticed a swelling in my foot, which I ignored thinking I twisted my ankle in the gym. But there was swelling in my other foot as well when I woke up the next day. I had bad muscle pain, which was just growing with time. I could not sit or stand up without winching with pain.”

That’s when the actor thought something wasn’t right and she consulted a doctor, got some tests done and the results showed that she had Myositis.

“First, I didn’t understand what it was despite the doctor trying hard to make me understand. I was not scared initially, but when I read all the symptoms and other information online, I was really scared. I was alone in Mumbai, and didn’t inform my family as well. I used to get up fearing that another symptom would show up,” says Bajpiee.

She then went to AIIMS in Delhi where all the tests were done for a second time. “To my relief, it didn’t show that I had Myositis, and I just cried my heart out. I think it was a case of mixed reports, but one thing is that those days were dreadful for me,” she shares, adding, “Even when it was for a few days, I have gone through it. I can understand Samantha’s position, and hope best for her.”

In fact, the actor admits that those few days made her realise that health is the real wealth. “And I don’t take it for granted anymore,” she ends.