Piyush Mishra reveals why he has been missing from Bollywood: Cinema kabhi mera passion nahi bana

Actor Piyush Mishra reveals he has been extremely choosy when it comes to picking acting gigs in Bollywood. “I’m earning well, I’m well settled, keeping my friends and family happy. Currently, I’m doing only the things that I want to do - that are theatre and my band. Cinema se ubb nahi chuka hoon (but) cinema kabhi mera passion nahi bana, bas occupation bana. Live shows are my passion. Cinema is an occupation - paison ka zariya hain,” Mishra explains.

His last credit as a lyricist for a Hindi film was in 2017 with Dakxin Chhara’s Sameer. Since then the protean Mishra has not penned songs for any Hindi movie. He cites Bollywood’s awkwardness towards his writing, as the reason behind his disappearance. “Several songs of mine cannot be used in films, because they (the makers) get very awkward. Wo kehte hain, aap ye kaise gaane likhte hain. So I use them in my band’s songs. These are experimental songs and most of my lyrics are unconventional. Only someone as brave as Anurag Kashyap can use these songs. Kisi aur mein himmat nahi hain, mere gaane istamal karne ki,” Mishra explains.

Elaborating his point further, Mishra adds, “Jis tarah se Bollywood mujhse likhwana chahta hain, main uss tareeke se likh nahi sakta. Others want item songs with gudgudi, sexual touch and love in it. Mujhe wo likhne mein aitraaz nahi hain, bas wo hi likhna mumkin nahi hain.”