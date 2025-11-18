Piyush Mishra says Bollywood actors have ‘a lot of tantrums’ unlike South stars: ‘14 bodyguards, person to bring drinks’

Recently, filmmakers like Karan Johar, Farah Khan and others complained about actors travelling with large entourages, which affects a film’s budget. Now, Bollywood actor Piyush Mishra has also weighed in on the issue, saying that people in the South industry have no such hang-ups, whereas in Bollywood, actors often have 12 bodyguards and 8–9 assistants. Piyush Mishra opened up about Bollywood actors' starry tantrums.(Instagram)

Piyush Mishra slams Bollywood actors for carrying a large entourage

In a recent chat with Curly Tales, Piyush said that he enjoys working in the South because people there are warm and have no airs. Recalling his experience with S. Shankar on Indian 2, he said, “He is such a big director, but he came to introduce himself to me. I thought, such a big person, and he’s speaking so humbly. The culture there is amazing.”

Piyush added that in Bollywood, people throw a lot of tantrums, adding, "Ajeeb sa stardom hai (There’s a strange kind of stardom). They have a lot of hang-ups. The actors have such a long entourage, 8-9 people will come with them, along with 12-14 bodyguards. Kya zarurat hai? Akeli jaan ho, aapko kaun maarne araha hai? Ek insaan drink karne ke liye hai, ek drink karane ke liye hai, ek baal banane ke liye aur ek make-up karne ke liye hai. Kya zarurat hai dusron pe itna bhoj daalne ki? (What’s the need? You’re one person—who is coming to kill you? One person is there to give you water, another to make you drink it, one to do your hair and one to do your make-up. Why put such a burden on others)."

He revealed that he only has one make-up artist and one manager in his entourage, and shared that Ranbir Kapoor is his favourite actor because he doesn’t throw tantrums like others. The two have worked together in Rockstar, Sanju and Tamasha.

Earlier, in her vlog with Rakesh Roshan, Farah had spoken about rising entourage costs, recalling how filmmakers once travelled with small units but now actors walk around with large groups. She said, “Now people travel with at least 200 people. It looks like a fair. They walk like elephants. An actor’s entourage alone has at least 20 people. Others have a separate van for their private chef, who makes salad worth ₹40,000. It’s just boiled chicken and salad. And after all that, they still end up eating what I bring from home! They say, ‘Ma’am, what have you brought? Please share it with us.’ It’s become really tough now. Hats off to all the producers!”

About Piyush Mishra

Piyush began his career in theatre and later made his film debut with Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se.. in 1998. He has acted in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Maqbool, Tamasha and Indian 2, earning widespread critical acclaim. His lyrics and dialogues in films like Gulaal, Black Friday and Gangs of Wasseypur also established him as a successful lyricist. He was last seen in the 2025 film Crazxy.