English translation of 'Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai, Piyush Mishra' to release in November

New Delhi, The English translation of actor-singer Piyush Mishra's autobiographical novel, "Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai, Piyush Mishra", will hit the stands in November, announced publishing house HarperCollins India on Wednesday.

First published in Hindi by Rajkamal Prakashan in 2023, the book chronicles Mishra's life from a troubled childhood in Gwalior to his rebellious artistic phase at the National School of Drama, and his complicated journey through fame, betrayal, addiction and self-sabotage.

It is translated by journalist-translator Shillpi A Singh.

"Writing this book was like walking down the many alleys of the path of my life that has made me who I am … theatre, cinema, poetry, music, and all the battles I fought with myself. Each gave me a voice, but also tested me, broke me and ultimately redeemed me.

"In 'Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai, Piyush Mishra', I have written my life with utmost honesty, the same naked truth that has guided my work on stage and screen. Readers will find vulnerability, rebellion, and questions we often avoid asking ourselves. This book is not an answer, but an invitation…to question, to feel, and perhaps, to find a part of your own story within mine," said the 62-year-old theatre veteran.

Hailing from a middle class family in Gwalior, Piyush Mishra showed promise as a multidimensional artiste from his childhood by quickly taking to vocal and instrumental music, paintings, sculptures, poetry and eventually theatre.

Initially reluctant to leave Delhi while friends went on to establish careers in Mumbai, Piyush Mishra eventually made the shift to the city of dreams in early 2000s.

He quickly made his mark as an actor, songwriter, singer, scriptwriter in films such as Vishal Bhardwaj's "Maqbool" , Anurag Kashyap's "Gulaal" and most notably, "Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012, where he played the narrator.

According to the publisher, Mishra in the book, through his alter ego Santap Trivedi, also known as Hamlet, presents a "brutally honest self-portrait" of a man grappling with the weight of expectations, the intoxication of celebrity life, the poignant struggle of relationships and the lifelong, restless pursuit of meaning through art".

"In 'Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai, Piyush Mishra', the actor turns memory into performance bold, tender, and unafraid, this is a work that holds up a mirror to the creative life. It’s a book that defies category; part novel, part memoir, and entirely Mishra. With its gorgeous photos and evocative storytelling, this book is sure to become a keepsake for fans of Piyush Mishra and for theatre and cinema aficionados," said Bushra Ahmed, executive editor at HarperCollins India.

