Plea seeks stay against Adipurush, says vanar sena shown as 'whoop of chimpanzees'

Director Om Raut’s Adipurush continues to create controversy ever since teaser release. Recently, a plea seeking a stay order on the film release has been moved in a Delhi Court. Adipurush stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon as Raghava, Lankesh and Janaki. Also read: Not even 1% of Adipurush is a deviation from Ramayana, says Manoj Muntashir

The plea alleged that Adipurush portrayed Lord Rama and Hanuman are depicted in an unwarranted and inaccurate way as they wear leather straps. Likewise, Ravana’s alleged wrong appearance has also been mentioned as well. The plea has been moved by advocate Raj Gaurav against Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut. It will be heard before the Senior Civil Judge Abhishek Kumar of Tees Hazari Court on Monday.

According to the allegations, the depiction of characters in the movie hurt the religious sentiments of the applicant and others. "Lord Rama is shown as an angry man on a killing spree. Lord Hanuman and Lord Rama are also shown wearing leather accessories in a teaser uploaded on the YouTube page of the producer," the plea said.

The plea also stated the painting of Raja Ravi Verma and the serial Ramayan depicted the characters of Ramayana in a good manner whereas the defendant has tried to show Lord Rama as "atrocious, revengeful and angry", which is against the description in a verse of Hanuman Chalisa.

Apart from the character of Lord Rama, it also raised doubts about the character of Ravana (Saif Ali Khan) and said that the film has portrayed ‘awfully cheap and appaling’ who was a staunch Brahman. It also alleged that the vanar sena has also been shown as a "whoop of chimpanzees.”

"That prima facie the teaser or promo of the movie is so atrocious wicked and diabolical that it along with the pursuant movie which is to be released on January 12, 2023, should be outrightly banned in its present form in the interest of religious feelings, sentiments and aspirations of Hindus of India and elsewhere," the plea stated. It also sought the removal of the promotional video of Adipurush from all social media platforms.

(With inputs from PTI)

