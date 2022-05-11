Pooja Bedi says her controversial condom ad from the 90s was hailed as ‘beginning of the sexual revolution in India’

Actor Pooja Bedi has said that she felt good being a trailblazer when she appeared in a condom ad in the early 1990s. The controversial ad also featured model Marc Robinson and for a time, was banned by the country’s official broadcaster Doordarshan. In a recent interview, Pooja said that the ad may have been banned in India but it was touted as ‘the beginning of the sexual revolution in India’ by Western publications. Also read: Pooja Bedi was with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan at Tuesday's Goa party, is 'delighted both have found love again'

The ad in question was for Kamasutra Condoms and was shot by legendary adman Alyque Padamsee in Goa. It showed Pooja under a shower along with Marc. It aired on TV from 1990-1991. Considered too sultry for TV, it was banned on Doordarshan after many took objection to the content as well as the subject matter.

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, the actor said, “It was great to be a fire-starter. The campaign was touted as the beginning of the sexual revolution in India by British tabloids. It won many awards and made advertising history. It was great to have been a trailblazer because of it.” The actor added that she is glad times have changed in the three decades since. “Thank heavens that people today are so open about their sexuality,” she added.

Talking about her outlook on life in the same interview, Pooja attributed it to her upbringing. She said, “To love deeply, to question limiting conventions, to stand up for what is right, to empower and fight for the rights of others, and to always maintain a sense of humour, especially at myself have been some key highlights (of my upbringing.” Pooja is the daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi and model-turned-dancer Protima Bedi.

The ad paved way for Pooja’s film career as she signed on for her debut film Vishkanya and also her breakthrough role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. She went on to act in several films in the 90s and later, also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and the fifth season of Bigg Boss.

