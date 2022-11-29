Pooja Bedi wishes daughter Alaya F with a picture on her 25th birthday: 'Proud of the human being that you are today'

Pooja Bedi wished actor-daughter Alaya F via an Instagram post. Alaya turned 25 on Monday. She shared an adorable picture from Alaya's birthday celebrations to mark her special day. Pooja wrote a heartfelt message for her daughter. Alaya F reacted to her mother's post. (Also read: Yami Gautam gets a sweet wish from husband Aditya Dhar on her birthday: 'My ultimate Koshur Koor!')

Pooja's picture showed a close up of Alaya with her mother. Pooja hugged her while posing for the camera. Both of them had big smiles on their faces and looked straight into the camera. The mother-daughter duo twinned in black outfits and kept their hair loose.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Pooja wrote, “Matching hearts and smiles (five red heart emojis). Happppy 25th birthday @alayaf looooove u so so so sooooooo much. U make me so happy. U make the world a better place, u make every moment on this planet matter... for yourself and others as well. May you always radiate with love, kindness, goodness and self-love. U matter. U are soooo loved. So very very proud of the human being, woman, and professional that you are today.” Her daughter Alaya F wrote, “Thank you mama (smiling face with red eyes emojis), love you (three red heart emojis).” Actors Alexx O'Nell wrote, “(Hug emojis) Happy birthday!”, Karan V Grover commented, “Happy birthday (balloon emoji) @alayaf.. keep shining.”

Reacting to the post, one person commented, “Happy birthday darling @alayaf Have a fabulous year . May all@your hard work be super fruitful.” Another person wrote, “Blessings to the duo!! God bless and keep rocking.” Other person commented, “Looking gorgeous dear. My hugs and kisses to you.” “She is really your spitting image, Pooja :)", wrote another person.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pooja shared pictures from Alaya's 25th birthday celebrations, featuring Omar F, Alaya F and Laila Khan Furniturewalla.

Pooja Bedi shared glimpses from her daughter Alaya F's birthday celebrations via Instagram Stories.

Alaya is the daughter of businessman Farhan Furniturewala and Pooja Bedi. Her parents separated in 2003. Alaya also has a younger brother, named Omar Furniturewalla. She made made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Alaya will be next seen in Freddy alongside Kartik Aaryan, in which she will essay the role of his love interest. It is slated to release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

