Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky for calling Mannara ‘cheap’ as she sits on Munawar's lap, Ankita Lokhande reacts

Ex Bigg Boss contestant, actor Pooja Bhatt is unhappy with the latest events inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. She took to her Twitter handle and slammed Vicky Jain after he commented on Mannara and called her ‘cheap’ for being ‘improper’. Pooja equally did not spare Ankita Lokhande and omitted her from a list of contestants that she feels deserve to be in the finale of the show. Also read: Mrunal Thakur roots for Ankita Lokhande ahead of Bigg Boss 17 grand finale Pooja Bhatt reacted to Vicky Jain for calling Mannara cheap on Bigg Boss 17.

Pooja Bhatt on Vicky calling Mannara ‘cheap’

Pooja tweeted, “Very, very Improper, the way you are sitting. Says a male contestant attempting to shame #MannaraChopra who is merely attempting to protect a friend. When all else fails, shame the woman and then go on to self righteously call yourself a ‘Gentleman’. Not cool. #Biggboss17.”

Vicky and his quest for spice box against Munawar

Her tweet arrived after a fight broke out between Vicky Jain, Abhishek and Arun in the house. It began when Mannara tried to shield Munawar Faruqui, who was sitting on a couch. As Munawar was trying to save a box of spices under his jacket, Vicky tried his best to snatch it from him.

Mannara, in an attempt to protect Munawar, stood in front of him alongside Arun Mahashettey and Abhishek Kumar. Soon she went on to sit on the armrest of the sofa and tried covering Munawar with her one hand.

Vicky and Ankita to Mannara

Ankita Lokhande lashed out at Mannara and called her ‘Munawar’s assistant.' She also blamed Mannara for not being able to talk to Munawar. Vicky added to Mannara, “Achha lag raha hain aapko ek ladke ka god mein baithke? Achha lag raha hai? Look at the way you are sitting. So cheap. Chhi chhi chhi ( Are you liking what are you doing? Sitting on a man's lap).”

To this remark, Ankita stopped him saying, “Ye saab maat bol (don't say that).” While she leaves, Vicky continues to try snatching the spices. Abhishek stands in front of Mannara and Munawar to cover them further. Vicky said, "Mannara, if you come in between, you will get pushed. The way you are sitting is very improper.”

Pooja on deserving finale contestants

Reacting to the current scenario, Pooja further shared her desired candidates for the final round and it doesn't include Ankita and Vicky. She posted, “Nothing like a ‘torture’ task to reveal people for what they are. The ones that deserve to be in the finale are #Arun #Abhishek #Mannara & #Munawar. The ‘game’ does not make us Inhuman & toxic. It gives us choices. The rest is upto us. Simple & Oh so revealing.”

