Pooja Bhatt thanks Nawab Malik for supporting Bollywood in cruise drug case: 'It makes us feel less orphaned'

Pooja Bhatt expressed her gratitude to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for his support to Bollywood. On Friday, a day after Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the cruise drugs case, Malik addressed the media and called the case an attempt to ‘defame Bollywood.’

Sharing the tweet featuring the clip of his interaction with the media on Twitter, Pooja wrote, “Thank you @nawabmalikncp for taking a stand against the engineered campaign of hate towards the Hindi film Industry. It makes us feel less orphaned. Bollywood & Bombay/Mumbai are Intrinsically linked.This is the city of dreams after all & has sustained millions over the years.”

During the interaction, Malik claimed, “They are trying to defame our Bollywood, and take it out of Mumbai to shift it to Uttar Pradesh,” referring to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's plans of creating a film city in Noida.

Pooja has been following Aryan's case and sharing her reactions to the developments on Twitter. Recently, she retweeted an interview by journalist Faye D'Souza of Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave in which they discussed the case and Aryan's bail. Sharing the video, Pooja wrote, “Must watch. Tragic, terrifying, true.”

Last week, reacting to Shah Rukh getting mobbed by the media outside the Arthur Road Jail, in Mumbai, after he visited Aryan, Pooja said, “Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever & there is immense pressure on you’ll from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health & safety but how do you’ll explain this pack like behaviour to your own children? Tragic.”

Aryan was arrested earlier this month after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise. He was lodged at the Arthur Road Jail on October 8. He was granted bail on Thursday.