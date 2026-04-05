Portion of Raj Kapoor’s historic Kapoor Haveli in Peshawar collapses after heavy rains, earthquake

The century-old Kapoor Haveli is a significant cultural site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and was declared a national heritage site by the Pakistan government in 2016.

According to the report, the haveli suffered structural damage after continuous rains weakened the building, while tremors late Friday further destabilised its already dilapidated structure. Shakeel Waheedullah, secretary of the Heritage Council in KPK province, said a section of the haveli's wall collapsed after the quake, raising concerns about the safety of the remaining structure. There were no casualties reported.

The historic Kapoor Haveli in Peshawar, which belonged to the late Raj Kapoor , has suffered serious damage after recent heavy rains followed by a strong earthquake on Friday night. PTI quoted officials and local residents saying a portion of the haveli collapsed overnight.

Given the building's condition, Waheedullah urged the archaeology department and the provincial government to take immediate steps to restore and preserve the historic building. Local officials said that any further neglect could result in irreparable loss to the structure.

The history of Kapoor Haveli Located in the heart of the famed Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar, Kapoor Haveli holds immense historical significance, both for its architecture and its notable former residents. The haveli, one of the finest architectures of its time, consisted of 40 rooms with the facade adorned with intricate floral motifs and jharokhas.

Before Partition, the haveli was home to Prithviraj Kapoor -- the first member of the Kapoor clan to enter the film industry. Originally built by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, Prithviraj's father, it served as the Kapoor family home for the next 20 years. Raj Kapoor and his uncle, actor Trilok Kapoor, were both born here.

Raj Kapoor's brothers Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor were born in India, as Prithviraj Kapoor had moved to Bombay in the 30s to pursue his fledgling acting career. Like many other families, the Kapoors also moved to India after the Partition, leaving behind the city and their home.

The estate has been in a state of disrepair for years despite calls for its conservation. While the house is now in an extremely delicate condition, its beauty still stands out.

The estate has seen visits from members of the Kapoor family over the years. Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor often visited and even lived there before the Partition. Raj Kapoor's sons, actors Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, had visited it in the 1990s, urging the Pakistan government to work on its restoration. The building has been abandoned since 1947.