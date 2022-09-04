Prakash Jha says people are making ‘bakwas’ movies: ‘If you don’t have a story to tell, stop creating films’

Filmmaker Prakash Jha, who delivered the third season of his hit web series Aashram this year, has commented on the poor state of big-budget films releasing in theatres these days. Stressing on the need to take it seriously, he said that what filmmakers are making now is actually "bakwas (crap)."

Prakash Jha is known for his socio-political films like Gangaajal, Apaharan, Raajneeti, Aarakshan, Chakravyuh and Satyagraha. His web series Aashram starring Bobby Deol has had three successful seasons. The filmmaker was recently promoting his upcoming film, Matto Ki Saikil, which will release in theatres on September 16.

On being asked about the sorry state of films in theatres, he said, “They should understand that they are making bakwas [crap]. A film can’t be made only through money, corporates and paying a high amount to the actors. For that one needs to write a good story that makes you understand, shakes you up and entertains.”

He also commented on how most of the films being made these days are actually remakes of successful English, Korean, Tamil or Telugu films. He said, “They should make stories that are rooted. People from the Hindi industry are speaking in Hindi but what are they making? They are just making remakes. If you don’t have [an original] story to tell, stop making films. They should work hard and think original. People have become lethargic," before he added, "We are not investing in stories and content. We are not giving time to writing. We aren’t respecting those who have the right stories. We are respecting glamorous stars who come to the shoot with 8-10 vans and 20-25 staff.”

Prakash Jha will now be seen in the titular role in Matto Ki Saikil. It is directed by M Gani. He had last appeared in Saand Ki Aankh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON