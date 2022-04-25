Prateik Babbar: I’m trying very hard to do justice to Smita Patil’s legacy

In his latest release Cobalt Blue, actor Prateik Babbar pays a special tribute to his mother, late actor Smita Patil. In one of the scenes, he is seen sharing screen space with her portrait.

Recently, he took to social media to share a clip from the scene and wrote, “This is the first time (& hopefully not the last) my gorgeous mother & I will ever be seen in the same frame together.. even if it’s just her photograph.. (sic)”.

Talking to us, an overwhelmed Babbar says, “It is a feeling I find difficult to articulate. It is like she was holding my hand and guiding me through the entire way.”

He shares that this onscreen moment will remain etched in his heart for years to come. “The character I portray happens to be a fan of the late great Smita Patil. And I am her son! It will forever be a precious moment and memory for me,” he says.

Quiz him if he worries being known as ‘Smita Patil’s son’ despite working his way up in the film industry, and the Hiccups And Hookups actor disagrees. He adds, “I want to continue working on my craft and be the best version of myself, as an actor and a human being. I want to continue pursuing my passion and loving what I do, and through my work, I want to continue to do justice to who my mother was.”

The 35-year-old, who lost his mother when he was all of 15-days old, wants to leave no stone unturned to keep her legacy alive. Stressing on the need to make the right career choices, he says, “I am really trying so hard and I will never stop or give up. I hope people feel that I am indeed doing justice to her legacy. I hope she does.”

Talking about the response he received for playing a queer character in Cobalt Blue, Babbar says, “I have received from special feedback from the queer community. I think it has touched the right chords among them. It has been received extremely well and all the feedback that I have been receiving has been phenomenal and extremely encouraging. Intimacy between two same-sex people is a natural phenomenon. It’s about time we accept and appreciate it for what it is. Love has no gender.”