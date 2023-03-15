Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pregnant Antara Marwah dedicates her ramp showing baby bump to daughter: 'Have courage...'

Published on Mar 15, 2023

Antara Motiwala Marwah walked the ramp with her bare belly at Lakme Fashion Week. She has now shared a video from her ramp walk and photoshoot, thanking her team and designers for her 'Goddess energy'.

Mom-to-be Antara Motiwala Marwah, wife of Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's cousin and actor Mohit Marwah, walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai last week with her bare baby bump. Antara, who is pregnant with her second child, wore a shimmery top with a plunging neckline and a matching skirt. On Tuesday, Antara took to Instagram Reels to share a behind-the-scenes video of herself from the fashion week and also her ramp walk that was met with applause by the audience, which included Arjun and Mohit. Also read: Antara Marwah wows everyone as she bares her baby bump on ramp. Watch

In the video, Antara included a note that read, “This walk is dedicated to my Thea… To always follow your (heart emoji). To have courage. To always be your biggest cheerleader. And @mohitrai for convincing me of this Goddess energy!” In 2018, actor Mohit Marwah, who is Anil Kapoor's nephew tied the knot with Antara in the UAE. Mohit and Antara became parents to a baby girl named Thea on October 20, 2021. They are now expecting their second child together.

In the accompanying caption to her video on Instagram, Antara wrote, "In my Goddess era. It takes a village to make you feel and look so good and convince you to walk that ramp, only gratitude for @mohitrai @itrhofficial, glam by @makeupbyvishakha, all the girls who helped from styling to dressing, in awe of all you’ll do!" A comment on her video read, "Most beautiful girl.' One more said, "Super gorgeous."

After Antara's ramp walk at the recent Lakme Fashion Week, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, and many other celebs had taken to Instagram Stories to praise Antara for walking the ramp baring her pregnant belly. Sharing Antara's video walking the ramp, Sonam wrote, "And my stunning sister-in-law/ chaddi buddy (childhood friend) Antara."

Maheep Kapoor, who features in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, wrote about Antara, "And this sexy mama! I mean (queen emoji)." Janhvi shared Antara's pictures, and wrote, "A moment (fire emoji)!!" Arjun also shared Antara's photos on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "A trendsetter." Arjun's girlfriend, Malaika Arora also took to Instagram Stories to laud Antara's fashion week appearance. The reality TV personality wrote, "You slayed, woman."

