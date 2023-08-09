Preity Zinta plays Koi Mil Gaya song to put her kids to sleep; says she got irritated with Hrithik Roshan on film's set

Actor Preity Zinta has revealed that she plays the title track of Koi Mil Gaya to make her children--Gia Zinta Goodenough and Jai Zinta Goodenough go to sleep. In an interview with news agency ANI, Preity also recalled the first day of the shoot when she got irritated by her co-star Hrithik Roshan. (Also Read | Rakesh Roshan says Koi Mil Gaya’s idea came from granddaughter, reveals how Lord of the Rings movies inspired him) Preity Zinta with Gene Goodenough, Jai and Gia (L), with Hrithik Roshan in a still from Koi Mil Gaya.

Preity talks about Gia and Jai

Speaking with news agency ANI, Preity said, "The title track, Koi Mil Gaya is something I play when my kids don't go to sleep, it helps calm them down." Preity also described her children as 'jadoo (magic)'. The character Jadoo in the film was an extraterrestrial being. Preity shared this detail about her children's bedtime on the sidelines of the 20th anniversary of Koi Mil Gaya. The film, in which Preity played the role of Hrithik Roshan's love interest, completed 20 years on Tuesday.

Preity recalls shooting with Hrithik

Preity also shared an anecdote from her filming for Koi Mil Gaya. "I remember the first day of shoot, I was irritated that Hrithik was late and suddenly someone tapped on my shoulder, I turned to see and it was Hrithik in Rohit's look. He was completely unrecognisable and I was surprised to see him. It only then struck me that Hrithik was on set all along, it was just that I did not recognise him," she said. Preity and Hrithik have worked together in Mission Kashmir and Lakshya as well.

About Koi Mil Gaya

Koi Mil Gaya is a science fiction film directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. It stars Hrithik, Preity and Rekha. The film revolved around a developmentally disabled young man Rohit Mehra (Hrithik) and his chance encounter with an alien called Jaadoo, who gives him new powers. The movie released on August 8, 2003, and became a box-office success.

Rakesh on Koi Mil Gaya

Recently, Rakesh Roshan spoke about the film. As quoted by PTI, he had said, "The idea of making Koi Mil Gaya struck me one day when I was observing my granddaughter Suranika (Sunaina Roshan's daughter) watching a cartoon that featured an alien. I was instantly intrigued and asked her out of curiosity if she understood the concept and she explained the story to me. I was surprised that a kid her age not only understood what an alien was but also seemed entertained by the sci-fi concept."

