Preity Zinta can't stop praising Abhishek Sharma as SRH batter demolishes her team Punjab Kings in IPL: ‘What a talent’

Even though Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), actor and PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta lauded Abhishek Sharma's 'unbelievable knock' against her team. Taking to X (formerly) on Sunday, Preity also asked her team to "forget tonight and move on". (Also Read | Preity Zinta has the final word on Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer controversially missing his ton in IPL) Preity Zinta dedicated a post to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings.

Preity Zinta lauds SRH's Abhishek Sharma

Preity tweeted, “Tonight belongs to Abhishek Sharma ! What a talent & what an unbelievable knock. (Clapping hands emojis) Congratulations SRH ! As for us , best to forget tonight and move on as it’s early days in the tournament & such games are best forgotten. SRHvPBKS.”

In another tweet, she wrote, "A big shout out to Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, Prabsimram Singh & Marcus Stoinis for their incredible performance tonight. I’m so proud of how they played & I’m confident we will come back stronger as a team in the coming games. Tonight is about taking the positives & leave the negative behind. Good night everyone. #SRHvPBKS."

Preity, who is the co-owner of Punjab Kings, never misses a chance to watch the match of her team from the stands. On Saturday too, she was spotted cheering for the players at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Dressed in red, which is the primary color of Punjab Kings' jersey, Preity cheered on for her team.

About the SRH vs PBKS match

During the match, Abhishek and Travis Head put on an ominous 171-run stand, making light work of the 246-run target set by PBKS. This is the second-highest run chase in IPL history. Earlier, PBKS scored 245/6 in their 20 overs on the back of some great hitting by Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis.

Abhishek scored 141 in 55 balls, with 14 fours and 10 sixes, notching the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history. He was supported by Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Ishan Kishan in chasing down the mammoth total.

About Preity's next film

Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit (2018). She is all set to return to Bollywood with Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. She will be seen with Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, his son Karan Deol and Ali Fazal in the film.

(With ANI inputs)