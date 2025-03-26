'Some 97s are…': Preity Zinta has the final word on Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer controversially missing his ton in IPL

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League is underway, and within days, the first controversy has also erupted. In the game between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings on Tuesday, Punjab's Shreyas Iyer was controversially left stranded three runs short of his century in his debut for the franchise. As his teammate Shashank Singh copped criticism for 'robbing' Iyer of the opportunity, the team's co-owner, actor Preity Zinta also weighed in on Iyer's performance. (Also read: Preity Zinta on raising kids Jai-Gia in multicultural family; says husband Gene ‘lucked out marrying an Indian woman’) Preity Zinta opened up on Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer's knock in the team's first game of IPL 2025.

Preity Zinta on Shreyas Iyer's 97

On Tuesday, Preity took to social media to share a bunch of pictures of the players from the game. Punjab defeated Gujarat on the back of Iyer's innings. The batter also won the Player of the Match. Congratulating both the team and him on X (formerly Twitter), Preity wrote, “What an incredible start to this tournament. Some 97’s are better than a hundred. Take a bow @ShreyasIyer15 for showing class, leadership & aggression. Loved how the team played as a unit!”

Preity also had words of appreciation for other architects of the win, including Shashank. "A shout out to Vijaykumar Vyshak, Priyansh Arya, Marco Jansen @arshdeepsinghh & @Shashank2191," she added in her tweet.

Shreyas Iyer was batting on 97 when the final over of Punjab's innings began. Shashank Singh belted 23 runs off the over but did not give Iyer the strike to complete his century, angering many fans. However, the batter later revealed that it was Iyer who had instructed him to go all out and 'not worry about his hundred'.

About Preity Zinta's work

Preity Zinta has been the owner of IPL's Punjab franchise since 2008 when it was known as Kings XI Punjab. She has been a regular at the team's games as well. The actor has been away from the big screen for seven years now, with her last release - Bhaiaji Superhit - coming in 2018. Preity will be making her acting comeback with Lahore 1947 this year.