Preity Zinta responds to being called Punjab Kings’ ‘trophy’, says a woman’s place is in your heart not glass cupboards

Replying with honesty and a touch of humour, Preity said, “Thank you, that’s very sweet, but honestly speaking, no woman wants to be a trophy. Trophies are owned, women are not! Trophies are kept in glass cupboards and a woman’s place is in your life and in your heart.”

During an interactive Q&A session on X, the actor responded to a comment calling her a “trophy” and made it clear why such comparisons don’t sit right with her.

Preity Zinta is not one to shy away from speaking her mind, and her latest interaction on X is proof. While celebrating Punjab Kings’ strong run in the Indian Premier League , the actor addressed a comment that referred to her as a “trophy,” firmly pushing back against the idea and highlighting why such labels are problematic for women. (Also read: Preity Zinta is all praise for Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, calls him a ‘strategic leader that leads by example’ )

During the chat, she also opened up about her upcoming films. Speaking about Lahore 1947, Preity shared, “I always wanted to do a period film, that’s why I signed Lahore 1947, and of course, it’s with one of my favourite directors, Raj Kumar Santoshi, and Sunny is always a pleasure to work with.” She added that the film explores “a story of love in times of division and hate,” which drew her to the project.

Preity's praise for Shreyas Iyer Talking about her other film Vibe, she said, “Vibe is just a really funny, light-hearted film and was great to do after the intensity of Lahore 1947,” adding that both films are expected to release this year.

Preity also had warm words for Shreyas Iyer, praising his leadership qualities. “He is an inspiring and strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm, inclusive and accessible to the whole team,” she said, adding on a lighter note that her children adore him and lovingly call him “Shreyas Bhaiya.”

About Preity Zinta Preity Zinta is an Indian actor and entrepreneur best known for her work in Hindi cinema. After completing her studies in English honours and criminal psychology, she made her acting debut with Dil Se.. in 1998, followed by another role in Soldier the same year.

Preity Got married to Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016. Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough have twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia.