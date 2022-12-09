Preity Zinta returns to India, visits Siddhivinayak temple and shares experience: 'Felt rejuvenated after brutal flight'

Actor Preity Zinta returned to Mumbai and visited Siddhivinayak temple. She shared a video of her temple visit on Friday. She performed puja at the temple and shared her experience after offering prayers, via an Instagram post. Many fans welcomed her back to India and wrote messages in the comment section. (Also read: Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. See pics)

In the clip, Preity posed in the the temple premises with a puja thali. She wore an off white suit with floral prints on it and covered her head with a dupatta. There were many devotees in the background, standing in the queue. She shared a picture in front of the idol, offered prayers and smiled while posing for the camera. A police personnel also stood with her. She also shared a selfie of hers while wearing a garland around her neck in the car.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Preity wrote, “Back in Mumbai …. Back at Siddhivinayak temple (red heart emoji) Wow ! It was amazing to be able to attend the aarti there & feel rejuvenated after a brutal flight. A big thank you to everyone (handfolded emoji) at the temple for making us have such amazing darshan. dil aur aatma dono ko shaanti mil gyi (My heart and soul experienced peace).” Many fans welcomed her back to India with comments.

Reacting to the clip, one of her fans wrote, “Welcome back to home ma'am (fire and red heart emojis).” Another wrote, “Welcome to India.” Other fan commented, “You are so beautiful and adorable, God bless you (red heart emoji).” “Definition of beauty”, added another. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Recently, Preity shared pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations in Los Angeles, California and wrote, "Happy Karva chauth to all of you who celebrate (red heart). May your lives always be filled with love, happiness & togetherness …. Now Can someone pls tell me what happened to the moon in Los Angeles ? I’ve been waiting & waiting & I still cannot see it.”

Preity tied knot with with Gene Goodenough in February 2016. It was a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In November 2021, the couple welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. Their children turned one this year. Preity shared heartfelt messages for her twins' first birthday on Instagram with pictures.

