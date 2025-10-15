Preity Zinta reveals she was 3rd wheel on Bobby Deol and Tanya’s honeymoon: ‘They are made for each other’

Preity Zinta recently shared a heartwarming reunion with her Soldier co-star Bobby Deol and his wife, Tanya Deol, at designer Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali celebration. Their picture-perfect moment sent fans down memory lane, as the duo posed together after years, radiating nostalgia and festive cheer. Preity Zinta reunites with Bobby Deol at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai, recalling cherished memories from their film Soldier.

Preity shares the story on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Preity posted a sweet selfie with Bobby and Tanya, along with a touching note that revealed her special connection to the couple. She wrote,“Some friendships just get better with time. From the first time Tanya & Bobby met (yes, it was at a Diwali party and yes, I was there, a small part of the start of their love story) to the Soldier shoot in Australia, which doubled as their honeymoon, I was the third wheel they lovingly entertained! Time has flown by, but my love for both has only grown. They’re made for each other, the sweetest couple. Meeting them after so long brought back all the Diwali cheer and fond memories. Here’s to friendship, happiness, and love for them and all of you reading this. Happy Diwali! | Friends Forever | Ting!”

Fans were quick to flood the comments with love, celebrating the trio’s bond and the nostalgia of one of Bollywood’s most cherished films.

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash 2025 was a dazzling spectacle, blending glamour, tradition, and star power. The designer’s residence transformed into the ultimate festive hotspot, with Bollywood’s elite turning up in ethnic ensembles, from ornate lehengas and graceful sarees to regal sherwanis and modern Indo-western looks. The who's who of Bollywood attended the party, like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Suhana Khan, and Madhuri Dixit, to name a few.

Preity and Bobby's latest work

On the professional front, Preity Zinta is gearing up for her much-awaited comeback with Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan and starring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol continues to shine, recently earning acclaim for his intense performance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.