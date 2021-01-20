Preity Zinta shares adorable photo with husband Gene Goodenough from their road trip, calls him her ‘happy place’
- Preity Zinta shared a sneak peek from her road trip with husband Gene Goodenough. She posted a loved-up snap of him carrying her in his arms.
Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share a cute picture from her road trip with husband Gene Goodenough. He was seen carrying her in his arms in the photo. Both of them had wide smiles on their faces.
“Roses are red, violets are blue, I smile all day because of You. #roadtrip #ting,” Preity wrote in her caption. The location tag said, 'My happy place :).' She was seen wearing a red jacket, jeans and a white beanie. Gene, meanwhile, was dressed in a black jacket and jeans. The snow could be seen behind them.
Earlier, Preity shared a picture from her road trip with Gene and her family. “Best trips are road trips. #Sun #Snow #Family #Ting,” she wrote, along with a group photo of the four of them.
Last week, Preity revealed in an Instagram post that several of her family members tested positive for Covid-19 last month but have now recovered. She said that she felt ‘helpless and powerless’ that she was in the US, away from them, but is grateful for their recovery.
“Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning. I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital,” she wrote, along with a family photo. “Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing. Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year,” she added. She also urged everyone to take the pandemic seriously and follow all safety precautions.
Preity has been sharing glimpses of her quarantine life on Instagram, from virtual yoga sessions to braving the chilly winter with Gene. She has also been urging fans to stay positive during the pandemic.
