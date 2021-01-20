IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Preity Zinta shares adorable photo with husband Gene Goodenough from their road trip, calls him her ‘happy place’
Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough.
Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough.
bollywood

Preity Zinta shares adorable photo with husband Gene Goodenough from their road trip, calls him her ‘happy place’

  • Preity Zinta shared a sneak peek from her road trip with husband Gene Goodenough. She posted a loved-up snap of him carrying her in his arms.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:42 PM IST

Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share a cute picture from her road trip with husband Gene Goodenough. He was seen carrying her in his arms in the photo. Both of them had wide smiles on their faces.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, I smile all day because of You. #roadtrip #ting,” Preity wrote in her caption. The location tag said, 'My happy place :).' She was seen wearing a red jacket, jeans and a white beanie. Gene, meanwhile, was dressed in a black jacket and jeans. The snow could be seen behind them.


Earlier, Preity shared a picture from her road trip with Gene and her family. “Best trips are road trips. #Sun #Snow #Family #Ting,” she wrote, along with a group photo of the four of them.


Last week, Preity revealed in an Instagram post that several of her family members tested positive for Covid-19 last month but have now recovered. She said that she felt ‘helpless and powerless’ that she was in the US, away from them, but is grateful for their recovery.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Arnab Goswami saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan in leaked chats

“Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning. I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital,” she wrote, along with a family photo. “Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing. Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year,” she added. She also urged everyone to take the pandemic seriously and follow all safety precautions.

Preity has been sharing glimpses of her quarantine life on Instagram, from virtual yoga sessions to braving the chilly winter with Gene. She has also been urging fans to stay positive during the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
preity zinta

Related Stories

Preity Zinta in a still from Dil Se song Jiya Jale.
Preity Zinta in a still from Dil Se song Jiya Jale.
bollywood

Preity Zinta wonders what elephants must have thought as she danced to Jiya Jale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Preity Zinta has shared a funny post about her dance steps in the Dil Se song Jiya Jale, choreographed by Farah Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Hrithik Roshan was an unproven commodity when he was hired for Mission Kashmir.
Hrithik Roshan was an unproven commodity when he was hired for Mission Kashmir.
bollywood

Did you know Hrithik Roshan was paid less than Preity Zinta for Mission Kashmir

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:06 AM IST
On Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, here’s the story of how he was cast in Mission Kashmir, after Shah Rukh Khan passed on the role and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra decided to take a gamble on the unproven Hrithik.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Varun Dhawan has known Natasha Dalal since they were in school.
Varun Dhawan has known Natasha Dalal since they were in school.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding is on January 24, confirms his uncle Anil

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will tie the knot this Sunday, his uncle Anil Dhawan confirmed. Reportedly, the wedding will take place in Alibaug.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif has discovered the benefits of Pilates.
Katrina Kaif has discovered the benefits of Pilates.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif sweats it out at Pilates session; is it prep for Tiger 3?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:43 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif on Wednesday posted a video of herself, sweating it out at a Pilates session with her trainer. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra is eagerly awaiting the release of her memoir Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra is eagerly awaiting the release of her memoir Unfinished.
bollywood

Priyanka giggles excitedly as she gets first copy of memoir Unfinished, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra experienced mixed feelings as she got the first copy of her upcoming memoir, Unfinished. She shared a video on Instagram, documenting her reaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Sharma poses with his kids, Ayat and Ahil.
Aayush Sharma poses with his kids, Ayat and Ahil.
bollywood

Salman Khan's niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil visit Antim set, pose for pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • Actor Salman Khan's niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil, visited the set of his new film, Antim: The Final Truth, and posed for pictures with their father, Aayush Sharma. See the pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone loved Small Wonder as a child.
Deepika Padukone loved Small Wonder as a child.
bollywood

Deepika shares new entry from ‘audio diary’, reveals favourite show as a child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:57 PM IST
In the second entry of her audio diary, Deepika Padukone said that she loved 80s sitcom Small Wonder as a child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in a controversy.
Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in a controversy.
bollywood

Twitter justifies restricting Kangana's account after incendiary Tandav tweet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST
  • Twitter has offered reasons behind the restrictions that were made to Kangana Ranaut's account for a brief time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut is having a war of words with a Twitter user.
Kangana Ranaut is having a war of words with a Twitter user.
bollywood

Risked my life to expose Sushant Singh Rajput's 'murder', says Kangana Ranaut

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut went back on an earlier tweet in which she claimed that she isn't interested in seeing anyone's leaked messages or emails when she was questioned about her comments on Deepika Padukone and Rhea Chakraborty's leaked WhatsApp chats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad in a private ceremony on November 20 last year.
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad in a private ceremony on November 20 last year.
bollywood

Sana Khan gifts Anas Saiyad a phone as they celebrate two months of marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:42 PM IST
As Sana Khan celebrated two months of being married to Anas Saiyad, she gifted him a smartphone. She took to Instagram stories to share a video of him opening the present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddharth Anand is currently shooting for his upcoming directorial venture, Pathan.(HT Photo)
Siddharth Anand is currently shooting for his upcoming directorial venture, Pathan.(HT Photo)
bollywood

Did Pathan director Siddharth Anand slap an assistant on set? Here is the truth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:49 PM IST
After reports of Siddharth Anand getting into a physical altercation with an assistant emerged, a trade source revealed what actually happened on the set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough.
Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough.
bollywood

Preity Zinta shares adorable photo with husband Gene Goodenough from road trip

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta shared a sneak peek from her road trip with husband Gene Goodenough. She posted a loved-up snap of him carrying her in his arms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
55km/sec review: Richa Chadha and Mrinal Dutt are in lead roles.
55km/sec review: Richa Chadha and Mrinal Dutt are in lead roles.
bollywood

55km/sec review: Richa Chadha, Mrinal Dutt stuck in a confused narrative

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:54 PM IST
While her debut film Cargo was an impressive blend of mythology and sci-fi, Arati Kadav's latest, short film 55km/sec, does not live up to the mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3.
Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3.
bollywood

Kangana reacts to Arnab saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik in chat

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut finally reacted to Arnab Goswami's leaked WhatsApp chat, in which he claimed that she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Khanna made his directorial debut with The Last Color.
Vikas Khanna made his directorial debut with The Last Color.
bollywood

Vikas Khanna reveals demand of 4 lakh for four-star review of The Last Color

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • Vikas Khanna revealed that he was asked to pay money in exchange for favourable reviews of his directorial debut, The Last Color. He said that he will never forget it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Diljit Dosanjh featured on a magazine cover in 2019 with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla.
Diljit Dosanjh featured on a magazine cover in 2019 with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla.
bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh snuck out of magazine interview because he didn't know English

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has revealed how he once snuck out of a magazine interview when he saw the interviewer asking everyone questions in English.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt has been sober for four years.
Pooja Bhatt has been sober for four years.
bollywood

Pooja Bhatt, 4 years sober, says she was overcome by an urge to drink yesterday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has written a note about feeling the temptation to drink, and how she dealt with it. She has been sober for four years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP