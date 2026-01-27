Preity Zinta shares pic as she, her son Jai and daughter Gia make ‘snow girl wearing skirt’. See post here

Sharing the photo, Preity wrote, "I made a snow man many times in the past, but this time thanks to the kids we made a Snow girl (red heart emoji) with a snow skirt (star struck emojis). Reminds me of the time when I was a little girl in Shimla, surrounded by snow……. How time flies and how life has come full circle (two hearts emojis) #Ting."

In the photo, Preity stood next to a snow girl that was dressed in a red coat and a colourful beanie. The actor was seen in a beige and white sweater, black pants and a white beanie as she smiled, standing next to the snow girl outdoors.

Actor Preity Zinta has shared a photo giving a glimpse of the "snow girl" that she, her son Jai and daughter Gia made. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Preity penned a note recalling her childhood days making snowmen.

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “So adorable.” A comment read, “ This is such a wholesome family moment.” “Jai, Gia are talented just like their parents,” a person wrote. “So cute, awesome,” commented a social media user.

About Preity's family The actor got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016. On November 11, 2021, they welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

More about Preity's films Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol are also part of the movie.

Preity was last seen with Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.