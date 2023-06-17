Pride Month Special: Queer filmmakers directing and redirecting LGBTQIA+ narratives onscreen

Moving over the mockery and inaccurate, at times even inappropriate, representation of the LGBTQIA+ characters on screen, several Indian filmmakers from the queer community, in the recent times, have come forward to rewrite these narratives and look at them from a matured lens. As the nation celebrates Pride month, we get talking to four leading names of the industry who tell us what they are trying to change through their projects, and whether or not they agree with the current portrayal of the queer community in Hindi films and shows. Apurva Asrani, Mozez Singh are among other filmmakers trying to change the stereotypical portrayal on queer characters in Hindi films.

Faraz Arif Ansari

Director Faraz Arif Ansari shares that they strive to open up larger conversations, which are mainstream, but at the same time intimate, sublime and sensitive. “Like I did with my film Sheer Qorma. It does not have anyone standing on the roof top, holding pride flags and yelling out to the world. It was relevant without being loud and crass,” they say, asserting that that’s exactly what they want to do with their other films.

Expressing dissatisfaction over representation of queer community by filmmakers who don’t identify on this queer spectrum, Ansari adds, “We see most of the narratives are a result of research rather than lived experience, and hence, .they always fall short to bring out authenticity and honesty.” The Sisak (2017) director also brings the attention to a different world, behind the camera, which needs equal attention. “In India, sadly, when they (industry) talk about representation, they only think of people in front of the camera. Unke liye jo dikhta hai, woh bikta hai. But if we are talking about inclusion, we need to aim for a larger picture, where there’s equality behind the camera as well. Does you writer, director, producer or crew at large identity on the queer spectrum?” he points.

Sudhanshu Saria

Sudhanshu Saria, who directed the critically acclaimed same sex love story Loev (2015) and is set to produce queer romance drama Taps, shares that through his films, he wants to show the truth of queer community. “Whether it’s good, bad, beautiful, ugly, heroic or flawed — I’m just interested in accurate and real representations of the queer community, and there’s no agenda beyond that,” he explains. The filmmaker also points out how the number of opportunities people get to tell queer stories is just shockingly low, “But, I feel every attempt is a huge win”. He also expresses the need for queer characters to truly become part of the mainstream cinema, and for that to happen, Saria says, “It is essential that every filmmaker (including the hetrosexuals) must feel connected to queer life and comfortable representing it in their films.”

Mozez Singh

Mozez Singh, whose medical drama Human ,headlined by Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, has an underlying story on LGBTQIA+ relationships, wants to treat queer characters normally in his projects. “What I want to show through my work is normalcy of the whole LGBTQ experience because even queer people are humans. I endeavour to show that we are all same,” he says, adding, “I wish to highlight how the world has made queer community in a story a completely different narrative. I want to show the absolute joys and depth of sorrows that come with being a queer.”

The director, however, is happy with the change the industry is witnessing in terms of LGBTQIA+ representation. “Filmmakers are making more and more queer characters part of their narratives now, and they have prominent role in the projects, sometimes even the lead. It goes to show that queer characterisation is being treated in the mainstream and normal way,” he opines.

Apurva Asrani

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani, who has written the story and dialogues for acclaimed Aligarh (2015), wants to celebrate the queer community by sharing fun stories about them through his projects.

“I want people to know that we are a very vibrant community that’s not different from you. I want characters to be such that when you see them, you realise that their hearts are beating just like yours. I want the ‘othering’ to stop. I want queer characters to be treated like regular characters in the films so that people can identify with them and that’s what I am trying to do,” says Asrani, adding that it’s tough for people who are looking at queer representation on screen through a heteronormative lens, as “they see queers in no other way but victims”.

As for the industry, Asrani is happy to see so many voices coming out and so many projects being made with queer characters, but is quick to point out that even now, there are a lot of homophobic people who want to slot you in a way where you are othered.

“For example, I’m pitching ideas to a lot of platforms and production houses. But the moment I try and convey that we are done with tragic stories, they begin to send you notes that ‘Can you add more conversion therapy’. That narrative needs to change,” he explains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON